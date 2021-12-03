Fixtures For 2022 U20 Six Nations Announced

Ireland U20s, sponsored by PwC, will open their U20 Six Nations campaign against Wales at Musgrave Park on Friday, 4th February.

Six Nations today confirmed the fixture schedule for the 2022 Championship, which will follow the same weekends as the Guinness Six Nations.

Matches will be broadcast in Six Nations territories either on TV, broadcaster streaming platforms or via Six Nations digital channels. All matches will be available in the UK on BBC iPlayer and Ireland on RTE and Virgin Media. It is the first time that broadcasters in Ireland will show the Championship in its entirety.

Richie Murphy‘s Ireland will travel to France in Round 2 on 11th February, before hosting Italy in Cork on 25th February (Kick-off 8pm).

In Round 4, England host Ireland on Saturday, 12th March before Murphy’s charges host France on ‘Super Sunday’, 20th March (Kick-off 5pm).

Commenting on the announcement, Six Nations CEO, Ben Morel, said: “The U20sSix Nations Championship is an exciting competition that showcases the next generation of young talent. It is an important milestone for all young players striving to represent their country at senior level in future. The development of age grade rugby is a key part of our strategy and we would like to thank our broadcast partners for the increased exposure they will be giving the Championship and its rising stars, bringing young players to the homes of sports fans around all the home nations. We look forward to some great rugby.”