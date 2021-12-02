10 IQ Rugby Players Line Out for Ireland at Dubai 7s

This weekend in Dubai Irish Rugby has teams involved in both the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series tournament and the Invitational tournament and 10 IQ Rugby players will feature across the four Ireland squads.

Aaron O’Sullivan (Wasps) will feature in the senior men’s team competing in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series. O’Sullivan joined the Leinster Academy in 2018 having played for Ireland at the U20 World Championships in Argentina that same year. He subsequently joined the Ireland 7s programme in 2019.

Ireland U20 Chay Mullins (Bristol Bears) is one of six IQ players named in the Ireland Development Squad alongside Fergus Jemphrey (Blackheath RFC), Matthew McDonald, Tamilore Awonusi, Finn McNulty (Frome RFC) and Conor Hickey.

There are three IQ players named in the Ireland Women’s Development Squad – Storm Cobain (Saracens), Soneva Scott and Grace Moore.

The Men’s Development team will be coached by former Ireland international and IQ Rugby talent scout Kevin Maggs and the Women’s Development team will be coached by former Ireland XV’s and 7s international Katie Fitzhenry.

Ireland Men will open their campaign against Georgia on Thursday (2.20pm local time/10.20am Irish time). Ireland Women face CSKA first up on Thursday (2.40pm local time/10.40am Irish time), before further Pool clashes against Russia and Belgium later in the day.

“This is traditionally a very tough tournament. It is a great opportunity to expose players to this level of competition, playing against several national teams or invitational teams made up with some of the best Sevens players in the world,” said Anthony Eddy, IRFU Director of Women’s & Sevens & Rugby.

“Katie and Kevin have done a great job in preparing the teams and I am sure they will be very competitive. This tournament provides a great opportunity for players to show their talents and put their case forward for selection in World Series events early next year.”

Ireland Men’s Development Squad:

Fergus Jemphrey (Blackheath RFC/IQ Rugby)

Matthew McDonald (IQ Rugby)

Josh O’Connor (UCD RFC/Connacht)

Tom Roche (Lansdowne RFC)

Shane Mallon (UCD RFC)

Tamilore Awonusi (IQ Rugby)

Steven Kilgallen (UCD RFC)

Sean Kearns (Ireland Sevens)

Conor Hickey (IQ Rugby)

Chay Mullins (Bristol Bears/IQ Rugby)

Finn McNulty (Frome RFC/IQ Rugby)

Conor Philips (Young Munster/Munster)

Ireland Women’s Development Squad:

Enya Breen (UL Bohemians)

Maeve Liston (Blackrock College RFC)

Maeve Og O’Leary (Blackrock College RFC)

Storm Cobain (Saracens/IQ Rugby)

Aoife Wafer (Blackrock College RFC)

Soneva Scott (IQ Rugby)

Katie Whelan (Old Belvedere RFC)

Méabh Deely (Blackrock College RFC)

Ella Roberts (Wicklow RFC)

Vicky Elms Kinlan (Wicklow RFC)

Anna McGann (Railway Union RFC)

Grace Moore (Railway Union RFC/IQ Rugby)