Watch: HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, Dubai Day 1

The HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2022 kicks off in Dubai on Friday, as Ireland Men’s and Women’s Sevens return to action on the world stage.

After a Covid-disrupted two years, the World Series gets underway with back-to-back tournaments in Dubai, starting this morning as Ireland Women open their Pool B campaign against Fiji (5.22am Irish time), while Ireland Men face South Africa first up (5.32am Irish time).

