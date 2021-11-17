Gibson Park Ruled Out of Argentina – McGrath Joins up with Ireland Squad

Jamison Gibson Park has been ruled out of the final game of the Autumns Nations Series against Argentina at the Aviva Stadium this coming Sunday.

Gibson Park has a thigh injury and Luke McGrath has been called into the squad to provide additional scrum-half cover.

James Ryan will take on the captain’s role in the absence ​​of the injured Johnny Sexton.

Tickets for Sunday’s game against Argentina are available on ticketmaster.ie