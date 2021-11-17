Jump to main content

Gibson Park Ruled Out of Argentina – McGrath Joins up with Ireland Squad

News

17th November 2021 11:04

By Editor

Autumn Nations Series, Aviva Stadium, Dublin 13/11/2021 Ireland vs New Zealand Ireland's Jamison Gibson-Park and Sevu Reece of New Zealand battle to ground the ball Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ken Sutton

Jamison Gibson Park has been ruled out of the final game of the Autumns Nations Series against Argentina at the Aviva Stadium this coming Sunday.

Gibson Park has a thigh injury and Luke McGrath has been called into the squad to provide additional scrum-half cover.

James Ryan will take on the captain’s role in the absence ​​of the injured Johnny Sexton.

Tickets for Sunday's game against Argentina are available on ticketmaster.ie