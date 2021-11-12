IRFU Advise Of Potential Positive COVID Case in Ireland Men’s Squad
A potential positive case has been identified in one person via the latest PCR testing carried out on the Ireland squad. Additional testing is being undertaken to establish if this is a false positive.
The entire Ireland squad and management have undergone additional lateral flow and PCR testing today. The lateral flow testing returned no positives and the PCR results are expected later today.
Further updates will follow later today.