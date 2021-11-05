Ireland v Japan – Coming To The Match

We’re looking forward to welcoming you back to the home of Irish Rugby at Aviva Stadium on Saturday as Ireland kick off the Autumn Nations Series against Japan. Here’s some of the key things to remember so we can all safely enjoy the action on the pitch.

Key Times

Gates Open: 11:30 a.m.

Teams Warm Up: 12:15 – 12:45 (approx.)

Teams Take The Pitch: 12:52

Anthems: 12:54

Kick Off: 1pm

Tickets & Access To The Stadium

Tickets are on sale from ticketmaster.ie – click here to buy now.

Tickets will also be available on the day from the Ticketmaster van at the corner of Northumberland Road & Lansdowne Road from 11 am to 2 pm.

We advise fans to arrive early for the game and allow extra time to access the stadium.

Download your ticket to your device before you get to the stadium

Transfer tickets to individuals rather than having them all on one device

Please have your electronic or printed ticket ready to scan and follow the instructions from the stewards outside the ground.

Know your entry point. Follow the colour code on your ticket – check out our colour coded route map here.

General Advice

Food & Drinks

Food and drink concessions will be open around the ground. Please note that Government guidelines are in still place and you should follow the directions from the stewards on the day.

Queueing is permitted for bars, but food and beverages must be consumed in your seat to avoid the build up of crowds.

Masks

Fans are advised to wear masks around the ground and inside the stadium, in particular when purchasing food and beverages and inside the bowl.

Travelling To The Game

For information on travelling to the game visit https://www.avivastadium.ie/getting-here