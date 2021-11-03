Aviva Ireland’s Sensory Hub Reopens In Aviva Stadium

In January 2020, Aviva Ireland installed a sensory hub in Aviva Stadium as part of its long running sponsorship of the home of Irish Rugby.

The hub includes a Cubbie Booth sensory solution and is accessible to all fans attending international matches. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Aviva Sensory Hub was closed as games were taking place behind closed doors. However, the return of fans to Aviva Stadium this month sees the reintroduction of the Aviva Sensory Hub.

In Ireland, one in 20 people have sensory issues such as ADHD, dyspraxia and SPD, while one in 50 have been diagnosed with autism. The spectrum disorder, which includes Asperger’s, affects everyone differently, but is usually characterised by experiencing difficulty with social interaction and communication. The stadium can be a very overwhelming environment for people with sensory issues and Aviva wants to help to combat that.

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

The Aviva Sensory Hub offers a multi-sensory space to both children and adults and can adapt to the individual needs of each user. It delivers a total sensory management system, which reduces sensory overload and disruption. The state-of-the-art sensory booth is free for any fan to use during their visit to Aviva Stadium.

Speaking today, Aviva Ireland’s Sponsorship Manager Lisa Bergin said:

After a lengthy hiatus, Aviva is proud to reintroduce this facility for fans. The stadium is a world class venue, and we believe it should be open and inclusive to everyone, no matter what their needs. As a company, Aviva strives to promote a culture of diversity and inclusivity and we are delighted to work with everyone at the stadium to improve people’s matchday experience.

For more see https://www.aviva.ie/sponsorship/aviva-stadium/aviva-stadium-sensory-hub/