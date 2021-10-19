This Week’s Fixtures: #EnergiaAIL and All-Ireland Junior Cup
Saturday October 23rd, 2021
Energia All-Ireland League, Women’s Division
Cooke v Blackrock College, Shaw’s Bridge, 5pm
Galwegians v Suttonians, Crowley Park, 5pm
Old Belvedere v Ballincollig, Ollie Campbell Park, 2:30pm
Railway Union v UL Bohemian, Park Avenue, 5pm
Wicklow v Malone, Ashtown Lane, 5pm
Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup Round Of 16
Tuam v Newcastle West, Garraun Park, 2:30pm
Creggs v Kilfeacle & District, The Green, 2:30pm
Thomond v Connemara, Liam Fitzgerald Park, 2:30pm
Mallow v Westport, Keatleysclose, 2:30pm
Ballyclare v Gorey, The Cloughan, 2:30pm
Dromore v Suttonians, Barban Hill, 2:30pm
Ashbourne v Clogher Valley, Milltown, 2:30pm
Seapoint v Enniskillen, Kilbogget Park, 2:30pm