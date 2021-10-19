Jump to main content

This Week’s Fixtures: #EnergiaAIL and All-Ireland Junior Cup

News

19th October 2021 16:02

By Editor

Your local club is waiting to welcome you this weekend.

Saturday October 23rd, 2021

Energia All-Ireland League, Women’s Division

Cooke v Blackrock College, Shaw’s Bridge, 5pm

Galwegians v Suttonians, Crowley Park, 5pm

Old Belvedere v Ballincollig, Ollie Campbell Park, 2:30pm

Railway Union v UL Bohemian, Park Avenue, 5pm

Wicklow v Malone, Ashtown Lane, 5pm

Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup Round Of 16

Tuam v Newcastle West, Garraun Park, 2:30pm

Creggs v Kilfeacle & District, The Green, 2:30pm 

Thomond v Connemara, Liam Fitzgerald Park, 2:30pm

Mallow v Westport, Keatleysclose, 2:30pm

Ballyclare v Gorey, The Cloughan, 2:30pm

Dromore v Suttonians, Barban Hill, 2:30pm

Ashbourne v Clogher Valley, Milltown, 2:30pm

Seapoint v Enniskillen, Kilbogget Park, 2:30pm

