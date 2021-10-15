Three IQ Rugby Players Involved for Ireland at Elche 7s

Three IQ Rugby players have been named in Ireland 7s squads for the Elche 7s tournament in Spain this weekend.

Dual Ireland international Grace Moore will feature for the Ireland Women’s 7s squad while Fergus Jemphrey (Blackheath RFC/IQ Rugby) and Matthew McDonald (IQ Rugby) have been named in the men’s squad.

IRFU Director of Sevens and Women’s Rugby, Anthony Eddy, has selected a 12-player Ireland Men’s squad for the trip to Spain, while 15 players have been named in the Ireland Women’s panel as focus intensifies on the back-to-back World Series tournaments in Dubai in late November/early December.

Ireland Men, coming off the back of encouraging performances in World Series events in Vancouver and Edmonton last month, will face France, Spain, Germany and invitational sides Zastava and Viator Barbarians at the Elche 7s, while Ireland Women will return to action against Belgium, Poland, Spain and Viator Costa Blanca on Saturday and Sunday.

Eddy has selected an exciting mix of youth and experience in both panels, with Olympians Terry Kennedy, Jordan Conroy and Hugo Lennox included in the Men’s squad alongside Leinster Academy backs Niall Comerford and Chris Cosgrave, who impressed in Canada last month. Ireland U20 international Jude Postlethwaite is also named in the travelling party.

Lucy Mulhall will lead Ireland Women, who have plenty of World Series experience within their ranks, while Erin King and Katie Whelan will be among those hoping to showcase their talents on the international stage having stood out for Leinster during the recent U18 Women’s Inter-Provincial Series.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Eddy said the Elche 7s tournament will provide both squads with a valuable opportunity to build towards the campaign ahead:

“The Elche Tournament is always a good event, and the players are looking forward to it. This tournament provides us with a good opportunity to see some new faces as we prepare for the new HSBC World Sevens Series season. There is good depth in both the Men’s and Women’s squads and competition for places in World Series Tournaments will be a real contest so it is important that we go to Elche with an attitude of performing well.”

A live stream of the Elche 7s is available here.

Ireland Men’s Sevens Squad:

Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers RFC)

Niall Comerford (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Chris Cosgrave (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Sean Cribbin (Suttonians RFC)

Fergus Jemphrey (Blackheath RFC/IQ Rugby)

Sean Kearns (Irish Sevens)

Terry Kennedy (St Mary’s College RFC)

Hugo Lennox (Skerries RFC)

Matthew McDonald (IQ Rugby)

Aaron O’Sullivan (Blackrock College RFC)

Jude Postlethwaite (Banbridge RFC/Ulster)

Zac Ward (Ballynahinch RFC)

Ireland Women’s Sevens Squad:

Claire Boles (Railway Union)

Megan Burns (Blackrock College)

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union)

Katie Heffernan (Mullingar/Railway Union)

Eve Higgins (Railway Union)

Brittany Hogan (DCU/Old Belvedere)

Erin King (Old Belvedere)

Emily Lane (Blackrock College)

Maeve Liston (Blackrock College)

Kate Farrell McCabe (Suttonians)

Grace Moore (Railway Union/IQ Rugby)

Lucy Mulhall (Rathdrum)

Béibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College)

Aoibheann Reilly (Blackrock College)

Katie Whelan (Enniscorthy).

Elche 7s Schedule:

Saturday, 16th October:

Ireland Women v Belgium, 10.20am Irish time

Ireland Men v Zastava, 11am Irish time

Ireland Women v Poland, 12.20pm Irish time

Ireland Men v Germany, 1.20pm Irish time

Ireland Women v Viator Costa Blanca, 1.40pm Irish time

Ireland Men v France, 3pm Irish time

Ireland Women v Spain, 4pm Irish time.

Sunday, 17th October: