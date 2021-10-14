Ireland Set For Two Autumn Tests This November

Ireland Women will return to action this November in back-to-back Autumn Test matches against USA, ranked sixth in the world, on Friday 12th November (Kick-off 7.15pm) and Japan on Saturday 20th November (Kick-off 3pm).

The IRFU looks forward to welcoming supporters back to a Women’s International Test for the first time since March 2020 and all details including broadcast arrangements, ticket prices and club and school travel support offers will be communicated next week.

Commenting on today’s announcement, IRFU Director of Women’s and Sevens Rugby, Anthony Eddy, said: “We’re delighted to confirm these two Test matches against quality opposition, with both USA and Japan set to provide a big challenge during the November window. It’s a good opportunity for the group to get back on the pitch and also provides opportunity for other players to perform at this level and showcase their talent on the international stage.”

Ireland Captain, Ciara Griffin, said: “We’re looking forward to two Test matches on home soil this November, and we’re excited about the opportunity to play in front of our supporters again. The group will reassemble in the coming weeks and put the building blocks in place ahead of two big Tests. A Friday Night game under the lights promises to be a special occasion and we hope to see as many of our supporters as possible.”

Ireland Women Autumn Test Schedule: