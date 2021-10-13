Energia Men’s All-Ireland League: Division 2C Round 2 Review

A gap is already developing in Energia Men’s All-Ireland League Division 2C, with the leading four clubs all winning away from home on Saturday.

ENERGIA MEN’S ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE – DIVISION 2C:

Bruff 17 Skerries 18, Kilballyowen Park

City of Derry 10 Enniscorthy 48, Judge’s Road

Clonmel 13 Bangor 29, Ardgaoithe

Midleton 14 Sunday’s Well 6, Towns Park

Omagh Academicals 16 Tullamore 19, Thomas Mellon Playing Fields

Skerries overturned a nine-point deficit to win a real rollercoaster of a game at Bruff. The Goats prevailed 18-17 thanks to a late Oisin McKey try and the decisive penalty from Paul O’Loghlen.

Winger McKey was involved in the build-up to Skerries’ opening score, gobbling up Eoghan Carron’s chip kick, stepping inside a defender and sending captain Kevin McGrath over to the right of the posts.

Bruff recovered well, playing with some great width in attack. They were losing the breakdown battle, but into the second quarter, they strung together a series of scores.

As Skerries’ error count rose, an Adam O’Dwyer penalty got Bruff on the scoreboard. They followed up with a well-taken try, the maul being the launchpad and front rower Thomas Quigley muscled over in the left corner.

O’Dwyer and O’Loghlen traded penalties, either side of half-time, with Skerries unable to capitalise on a break by their 18-year-old full-back Ronan Mulcahy.

Full-back O’Dwyer responded for Bruff with a brace of well-struck penalties, firstly punishing a high tackle and then a tip tackle by McKey who was sent to the sin bin.

However, the closing stages belonged to Skerries. With fresh legs on and their experienced players leading by example, they improved across the board but the 17-8 scoreline remained in place.

With six minutes remaining, they conjured up a vital try to get back in the hunt. Cormac Murphy ran a great line, passing to McGrath who cut past a couple defenders and fed McKey to score.

Number 10 O’Loghlen converted from the right, and it was from roughly the same spot that he nailed the match-winning penalty two minutes later. Bruff were pinged for tackling scrum half Carron without the ball.

Enniscorthy have taken a one-point lead at the top of the table, having pocketed their second try-scoring bonus point. They were resounding 48-10 winners over City of Derry at Judge’s Road.

Derry’s preparations were badly hit by injuries, and a shaky lineout and weakened scrum were meat and drink to in-form Enniscorthy. Two tries from returning winger Calum O’Hagan provided the positives for the hosts.

Derry head coach Richard McCarter told the Derry Journal: “I thought we still showed lost of positives, especially in the second half. The first half was difficult, the breeze out there was a bit stronger than it probably felt on the sidelines so it was hard to exit our 22.

“We needed to hang in there a bit better in the first half and then have more of a go in the second and be better on the ball.