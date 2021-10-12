IQ Rugby October Half Term Development Camps in the UK

IQ Rugby will be hosting a series of Development Day Camps across the UK during this October Half-Term.

IQ Rugby is part of the IRFU’s High Performance Unit and is tasked to identify, support and provide development opportunities for players with the potential to play in or for Ireland at underage level or with senior provincial teams.

Players recently identified and supported by the IQ Rugby programme include Ciaran Booth (Sale Sharks/Ireland 20s/Connacht), Chay Mullins (Bristol Bears/Ireland U20s) and Aaron O’Sullivan (Henley College/Ireland U20s/Ireland 7s).

The camps which take place in the North (Leigh Valley Sports Village), Midlands (Stourbridge RFC), South-West (Dings Crusaders RFC)) and South-East (Ealing Trailfinders) will be delivered by IQ Rugby staff Joe Lydon (former Wigan & Great Britain), Kevin Maggs (former Ireland and Bath) and Steve McGinnis (Ireland Women Assistant Coach).

Joe Lydon, Head of International Talent ID & Development with IQ Rugby, commented,

“These development camps provide players who are Irish qualified through birth, their parents or grandparents the opportunity to showcase their potential. There are opportunities for Irish qualified players to pursue a professional rugby career in Ireland and ultimately there is the potential for some of these young players to go on to represent Ireland at underage or even senior level. The IQ Rugby programme is tasked with identifying and developing young players who have the drive, potential and ability to play rugby in or for Ireland and live their dream in Green.”

IQ Rugby UK Development Camps October 2021

Events will be held this October 2021 half term at venues across England

North Monday 25th Oct Leigh Valley Sports Village

Midlands Tuesday 26th Oct Stourbridge RFC

South-West Wednesday 27th Oct Dings Crusaders RFC

South-East Thursday 28th Oct Ealing Trailfinders.

To register for these camps you must first register as a player with IQ Rugby then you can apply to attend the scheduled event in your area.

Click here to Register as a Player with IQ Rugby

The IQ Rugby camps outlined above, are FREE to attend and are open to Irish qualified male players born in 2005 or 2006.

The camps will consist of player skills, positional skills and adaptive games hosted by IRFU IQ Rugby Staff and coaches across two sessions at each event.

Camps will commence at 9.30am for registration followed by rugby sessions at 10.00 – 12.00 and 1330-1530. Lunch is included.

Once you have registered with IQ Rugby you can apply to attend the event in your area

Click here to apply for the Camp in your Area

For more information on the IQ Rugby programme visit www.iqrugby.com

For any questions you might have about IQ Rugby please contact iqrugby@irfu.ie