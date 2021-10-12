Briggs And Eddy Involved In Women’s Lions Feasibility Study Group

The 13-person group will be chaired by former British & Irish Lion, Ieuan Evans, and is made up of experienced administrators from across professional rugby, business executives, as well as former international standard athletes from the world of sport.

The group is tasked with looking into the feasibility of establishing a Women’s Lions team:

Ieuan Evans MBE (Chair) – British & Irish Lion and British & Irish Lions Board Member

Ben Calveley – Managing Director, The British & Irish Lions

Susie Logan – Group Chief Marketing Officer, Royal London

Joanna Manning-Cooper – Group Director of Corporate Affairs, Sky

Max Taylor – Consumer Director, Vodafone

Simon Rowe – Head of Global Sports Marketing, Canterbury

Sue Day MBE – Chief Operating & Financial Officer, RFU and RFU Board, Rugby Football Union

Anthony Eddy – Director of Sevens and Women’s Rugby, Irish Rugby Football Union

Gemma Fay – Head of Girls & Women’s Strategy, Scottish Rugby

Hannah John – Women’s High-Performance Lead (Acting), Welsh Rugby Union

Nicky Ponsford – Women’s High-Performance Manager, World Rugby

Shaunagh Brown – Senior Player, Harlequins Women and England

Niamh Briggs – Senior Player, Munster and Ireland, Club & Provincial Coach and Garda Síochána Officer

The primary responsibility of the newly-formed group will be to initiate, oversee and contribute towards a feasibility study which will seek to ascertain whether a Women’s Lions team could be formed.

The study is being funded by Lions Global Partner, Royal London, who are also the inaugural ‘Principal Partner’ of the Women’s Lions programme.

As a champion of Women’s sport, Royal London, the UK’s largest insurance mutual, will provide guidance and expertise to the working group. The study will be undertaken by a specialist consulting firm which will be appointed by the Steering Group.