Energia Women’s All-Ireland League: Results Round-Up

Ballincollig are only one point outside of top four after claiming the scalp of Energia Women’s All-Ireland League regulars Galwegians. Elsewhere, UL Bohemians proved too strong for Old Belvedere in today’s top of the table clash.

ENERGIA WOMEN’S ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE – RESULTS:

ROUND 3: Saturday, October 9

BALLINCOLLIG 31 GALWEGIANS 17, Tanner Park

Scorers: Ballincollig: Tries: Roisin Ormond 2, Clare Coombes, Gemma Lane 2; Cons: Denise Redmond 2, Alison Kelly

Galwegians: Tries: Orla Dixon 2, Ursula Sammon; Con: Mary Healy

HT: Ballincollig 24 Galwegians 7

BALLINCOLLIG: Lauren Fahey; Jayne Pennefather, Christine Arthurs, Mona Fehily, Heather Kennedy; Kelly Griffin, Gemma Lane; Roisin Ormond, Clodagh Walsh (capt), Clare Coombes, Denise Redmond, Gillian Coombes, Eimear Perryman, Katelyn Fleming, Eimear Minihane.

Replacements: Gerda Coyne, Olivia Hay Mulvihill, Laurileigh Baker, Kira Fitzgerald, Meaghan Kenny, Sinead O’Reilly, Alison Kelly.

GALWEGIANS: Casie O’Connell; Chloe McCrann, Orla Dixon, Ursula Sammon, Laoise McGonagle; Saskia Morrissey, Mary Healy (capt); Jessica Loftus, Tracy Lawlor, Ellen Connolly, Rebecca Dunne, Celia Killilea, Lea Turner, Lisa-Marie Murphy, Deabhla Canty.

Replacements: Sarah O’Rourke, Kiara Irwin, Ruby Lynch, Ines Delgado, Camille Lassalle, Rhiann Heery, Catriona Shally.

BLACKROCK COLLEGE 63 WICKLOW 0, Stradbrook

Scorers: Blackrock College: Tries: Michelle Claffey 2, Eimear Corri 3, Emma Hooban, Aoife Moore, Maggie Boylan 4; Cons: Hannah O’Connor 4

Wicklow: –

HT: Blackrock College 43 Wicklow 0

BLACKROCK COLLEGE: Natasja Behan; Eimear Corri, Michelle Claffey (capt), Ciara Scanlan, Orla Molloy; Jackie Shiels, Niamh Griffin; Laura Feely, Emma Hooban, Christy Haney, Mairead Holohan, Anna Potterton, Aoife Moore, Aoife Browne, Hannah O’Connor.

Replacements: Meadhbh O’Callaghan, Caoimhe Molloy, Hannah Hodges, Katie Fitzhenry, Caoimhe O’Callaghan, Maggie Boylan.

WICKLOW: Eva Phelan; Naoise O’Reilly, Aoibhin Stone, Sarah Gleeson, Emer Staunton; Beth Roberts, Erin McConnell (capt); Lauren Barry, Robyn Mullen, Kathy Byrne, Ciara Brennan, Caitlin Griffey, Shauna Soady, Emily Ryan, Jessica Schmidt.

Replacements: Maya McDevitt, Amy Barry, Laura Newsome, Nicola Schmidt.

MALONE 0 RAILWAY UNION 0, Gibson Park

Match Cancelled – Please note that due to a confirmed case of Covid-19 in the Malone Women’s squad, and the subsequent directions from the Public Health Authority, the match between Malone and Railway Union has been called off.

As per the IRFU Rugby Committee decision on Covid-19 affected games, the match will not be replayed and each team is awarded two league points with a 0-0 score being applied.

SUTTONIANS 28 COOKE 12, JJ McDowell Memorial Grounds

Scorers: Suttonians: Tries: Emily McKeown 2, Catherine Martin; Cons: Nicole Carroll 2; Pens: Nicole Carroll 3

Cooke: Tries: Naomi McCord, Beth Cregan; Con: Amanda Morton

HT: Suttonians 22 Cooke 5

SUTTONIANS: Sophie Gibney; Emily McKeown, Catherine Martin, Jools Aungier, Lena Kibler; Jessica Kelleher, Lauren Farrell McCabe; Julia Bauer, Julia O’Connor, Katie Grant Duggan, Brenda Barr, Ciara O’Brien, Roisin O’Driscoll, Louise Catinot, Aifric O’Brien.

Replacements: Mary Healy, Megan Cullen, Aislinn Layde, Nicole Carroll.

COOKE: Teah Maguire; Tamzin Boyce, Claire Johnston, Dolores Hughes, Georgia Boyce; Amanda Morton, Hannah Kilgore; Ilse van Staden, Megan Simpson, Aishling O’Connell (capt), Sorcha Mac Laimhin, Naomi McCord, Beth Cregan, Katie Hetherington, Helen McGhee.

Replacements: Caolinn McCormack, India Daley, Eimear McQuillan, Lucy Thompson, Hannah Allen.

UL BOHEMIANS 46 OLD BELVEDERE 17, UL Arena

Scorers: UL Bohemians: Tries: Sarah Quin, Courtney Duhig, Aoife Corey, Chloe Pearse, Nicole Cronin, Stephanie Nunan, Helen McDermott, Ciara Griffin; Cons: Nicole Cronin 3

Old Belvedere: Tries: Ailbhe Dowling, Lesley Ring, Clare Gorman; Con: Jemma Farrell

HT: UL Bohemians 29 Old Belvedere 7

UL BOHEMIANS: Aoife Corey; Stephanie Nunan, Alana McInerney, Rachel Allen, Helen McDermott; Nicole Cronin, Courtney Duhig; Chloe Pearse (capt), Kate Sheehan, Fiona Reidy, Claire Bennett, Sarah Garrett, Clodagh O’Halloran, Edel Murphy, Sarah Quin.

Replacements: Lily Brady, Eilis Cahill, Laura Delaney, Eva McCormack, Ciara Griffin, Abbie Salter-Townshend, Shannon Dawson.

OLD BELVEDERE: Grace Miller; Laura Carty, Elise O’Byrne-White, Ailbhe Dowling, Clare Gorman; Aine Donnelly, Jemma Farrell; Alice O’Dowd, Rachel Murphy, Vic Dabanovich O’Mahony, Oonagh Hynes, Jan Carroll, Ivanna Dempsey, Lesley Ring, Jenny Murphy (capt).

Replacements: Melissa Hayden, Sarah Melvin, Ciara O’Dwyer, Amber Redmond, Niamh Fitzgerald, Ava Jenkins.

Energia Women’s All-Ireland League Results/Fixtures

Energia Women’s All-Ireland League Table