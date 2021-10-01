Canterbury Unveils New Ireland Rugby Home And Alternate Jersey

Canterbury, the official kit partner to Irish Rugby, has revealed the new Ireland Rugby Home and Alternate jerseys that will be worn throughout the 2021/22 season. The newly designed jersey will be first seen in competitive action this autumn.

The Men’s and Women’s team replica jerseys will be available on October 1st from the IRFU’s Official Sports Retail Partner Intersports Elverys, in store and via Elverys.ie, and on Canterbury.com.

It’s here, the 2021/22 @IrishRugby home kit 🙌 #TheHeartofSport As official sports retail partner of Irish rugby, we pride ourselves on supporting Irish teams & athletes! Support Irish & head into your local Intersport Elverys store or shop online to get the new gear 📲 — Intersport Elverys (@Elverys) October 1, 2021

The design of this year‘s kit is inspired by elements found across the island of Ireland. The sharp modern vector shapes combine with free flowing graphics that mimic the natural environment and represent the energy of a strong united team.

Ireland Rugby Player and Canterbury Ambassador, Robbie Henshaw commented,

“Canterbury has again produced a kit that is incredibly comfortable, functional and stylish. I am really looking forward to wearing the jersey in front of thousands of fans at Aviva Stadium later this year.”

The home jersey pairs classic green with an eye-catching vector pattern on the sleeves and sides, while the alternate jersey is defined by an invigorating purple and jet black colourway and striking pattern.

The brand-new Irish Rugby jersey is one of the most advanced and sustainable to date. The Test jersey is made from part recycled fabric, while the main body of the pro jersey is made from 100% recycled polyester. The jersey also features Canterbury’s strongest ever neckline which was first featured on The British and Irish Lion’s Test jersey this summer.

Players demand comfort, performance and strength from their kit to perform at their best. The new jersey has been expertly designed and tested with its signature lightweight, breathable Vapodri+ fabric and its adaptive sweat-wicking technology keeping the players comfortable and ensuring they can concentrate fully on the game. The offset raglan sleeve flexes effortlessly offering maximum flexibility when passing the ball, and a lowered underarm seam reduces irritation resulting in less distraction during play. The jersey is ready for Ireland to tackle any team that comes their way.

The latest kit from Canterbury is the product of a truly global innovation, design and testing process bringing experts from across Ireland, the UK and New Zealand together in one team without borders.

Despite the global pandemic, Canterbury’s support for Men’s, Women’s and underage rugby has been unwavering. This new kit was designed in consultation with the Ireland’s Women’s team, with their feedback incorporated into the design. The kit went through extensive testing in New Zealand throughout 2020 when testing in Ireland was not possible.

The launch of the home and alternate jerseys follows the launch of the new Ireland training and supporter range earlier this month – high performance technical wear for training in the elements coupled with comfortable and high-quality clothing designed for the stand or the sofa.

#TeamOfUs 𝘼𝙡𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙣𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙆𝙞𝙩 🟪⬛️ Presenting the new Ireland alternate kit for the 2021/22 season – coming to @AvivaStadium very soon 👀 Now available to buy exclusively from @Elverys! #ShoulderToShoulder #MadeFromRugby #IrishRugby pic.twitter.com/afaHXqoiA1 — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) October 1, 2021

Pushing the boundaries of innovation, the new training range brings pro-performance to the masses with hard-weathering, lightweight and breathable materials designed to take any performance to the next level. The supporter range brings together classic comfort and stylish pieces for men, women, boys and girls to wear on match days and in-between. Beanies, hoodies, tees, pants and more have been fashioned from premium fabrics and with a distinctive styling exclusive to the range.

The Men’s and Women’s team replica jerseys will be available on October 1st from Elverys.ie, in store and on Canterbury.com. The jerseys will be available in Test (as worn by the players), as well as Pro and Classic Replica fits across men’s, women’s and junior ranges. This offers supporters a wide range of options to support the team whether simply from the couch, at the pub or from the stadium as fans make their eagerly awaited return.

With Canterbury’s teamwear range, grassroots clubs around the country can run out onto the field wearing similar kit to the elite stars of the game, using the same technology and neckline. This can be done through the customisable and made-to-order teamwear business – helping your club to perform at your best on the pitch. Visit Canterbury.com to find out more.

Commenting on the launch of the new range, Sean Kavanagh, Global Director of Sports Marketing and Sponsorship at Canterbury of New Zealand, said: “This is the eighth year of our partnership with the IRFU and we’re delighted to continue and further our support of Irish Rugby. There is no doubt that the past few months has been a tough period for players and fans alike, but we look forward to seeing both the men and women’s side competing in the new kit and the supporters back in stadiums cheering them on in the near future.

“Our role as official kit partner to the IRFU is to provide the team with a bespoke kit, designed to meet the needs of the players while also providing fans with a stylish, comfortable and distinct range of replica wear allowing them to show their support.

This is one of Ireland’s most innovative and sustainable jerseys to date and the vigorous global testing that has taken place has resulted in a jersey that is perfect for elite performance and has the style to match.

IRFU Commercial Director Padraig Power said, “The IRFU is very grateful to Canterbury for all their help and support especially throughout the past 18 months. We are hugely excited with the new range of stylish and innovative Irish kit that Canterbury have produced for our men’s and women’s Teams. We really look forward to seeing our Teams run out and performing and to welcoming supporters back into games.

Patrick Rowland, CEO Intersport Elverys said, “We are extremely proud to launch a fantastic range of new kits in partnership with Canterbury and the IRFU. Irish Rugby’s ambition for the future remains as strong as ever, which is something Intersport Elverys are proud to be associated with. We are looking forward to bring exciting experiences and promotions to fans of Irish Rugby who continue to show incredible support.

The new Ireland Rugby range is available from Elverys.ie, in store and on Canterbury.com.