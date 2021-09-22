Countdown Continues To Energia AIL Kick-Off

All this week on Irish Rugby digital platforms, we are counting down to the much-anticipated start of the Energia All-Ireland League.

The action kicks off this weekend in the Women’s tournament, with the Men’s to follow a week later.

Every day this week we are featuring women from the club and international game talking about what their club means to them.

First up on Monday was Ireland captain Ciara Griffin, who led her team to a crucial Rugby World Cup qualifier win in Italy last Sunday. Ciara spoke to Irish Rugby TV before the squad departed about her club, UL Bohemians, saying:

Club, to me, means a safe place. It’s a family atmosphere. They’re the people who always have your back.”

On Tuesday, we heard from Blackrock’s Michelle Claffey about her experience of playing club rugby. She said:

For me, I’ve been with Blackrock for ten years and I absolutely love it. I’ve made a lot of lifelong friends there and I continue to meet new people and make more friendships there.”

Look out for more videos, feature interviews and match previews on IrishRugby.ie and on our twitter, Facebook and Instagram pages all this week.

2021/22 ENERGIA WOMEN’S ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE – ROUND 1:

Friday, September 24 –

Wicklow v Old Belvedere, Ashtown Lane, 8pm

Saturday, September 25 –

Ballincollig v Suttonians, Tanner Park, 3pm

Blackrock College v Railway Union, Stradbrook, 2.30pm

Malone v Galwegians, Gibson Park, 2.30pm

UL Bohemians v Cooke, UL North Campus, 3pm