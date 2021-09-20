NothingLikeIt: Energia Women’s All-Ireland League Returns This Week

The Energia All Ireland League makes its long awaited return this week for the start of the 2021/22 season. 80 weeks since the last match, the Energia Women’s AIL is back for Round 1 with a full round of games across Friday and Saturday.

All games had been initially been pencilled in for a 5pm kick-off on Saturday, but all clubs have agreed to move their fixture to avoid the clash with Ireland’s deciding game against Scotland in the Rugby World Cup Europe Qualifiers.

Energia All-Ireland League Launch Content To Feature On Irish Rugby Channels This Week:

Daily Count Downs On Social Media

What Club Means: A video special featuring women from the club and international game talking about what their club means to them.

Champion Check-In: Irish Rugby will pay a visit to defending champions Railway Union to see how their preparations have been going.

Performance Coaching: We’ll see how the IRFU’s Performance Coaching Course has helped Wicklow RFC as they prepare for their debut season in the All-Ireland League.

#NothingLikeIt: After 18 months of finding new ways to train and stay connected, we’ll hear from Old Belvedere RFC how there’s nothing like coming together and training the old fashioned way for the new season.

Energia AIL Rewind: It’s been over two years since fans had the chance to enjoy an AIL final. We’ll rewind to the deciding game of the 2018/19 season between UL Bohemian and Railway Union.

2021/22 ENERGIA WOMEN’s ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE – ROUND 1 FIXTURES

Friday September 24th

Wicklow v Old Belvedere, Ashtown Lane, 8pm

Saturday September 25th

Ballincollig v Suttonians, Tanner Park, 3pm

Blackrock College v Railway Union, Stradbrook, 2.30pm

Malone v Galwegians, Gibson Park, 2:30pm

UL Bohemian v Cooke, UL North Campus, 3pm