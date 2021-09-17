Where To Watch: Italy v Ireland, Rugby World Cup 2021 Europe Qualifier

Ireland’s Rugby World Cup 2021 Europe Qualifier showdown against Italy (Kick-off 2pm, Irish time) will be shown live for supporters in the Republic of Ireland on the RTÉ Player.

Sunday’s clash will also be available to watch around the world on World Rugby’s YouTube and Facebook channels and on rugbyworldcup.com/2021

RTÉ’s coverage of the Round 2 game at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi will begin at 1.50pm, with Des Curran and former Ireland captain Fiona Coghlan on commentary duty.

There will be live coverage and in-game updates across the Irish Rugby social media channels and on IrishRugby.ie.

Head Coach Adam Griggs will name his Ireland team to face Italy at 12pm on Saturday.