IRFU ‘Your Club, Your Country’ Grand Prize Draw Returns

The IRFU ‘Your Club, Your Country’ Grand Draw, brought to you by Energia , is back for the 11th consecutive year with more great prizes to be won.

Last year, with the support of our valued sponsors and partners, over €580,000 was raised by rugby clubs across Ireland.

Over €6.3 million has been raised for the club game since the YCYC Grand Draw was introduced in 2011.

All the prizes are provided by the IRFU and our family of partners, leaving the club free to sell an unlimited amount of IRFU Grand Draw tickets and retain 100% of the funds from those sales to support your activities during the season.

CLICK HERE TO BUY YOUR TICKETS

Last year’s draw saw the participation of 133 clubs, with 21 clubs raising over €10,000.

The 2021 Grand Draw will be hosted on an easy-to-use online platform, following the positive response from last year’s participating clubs.

Each club will have their own Grand Draw page to direct members and supporters to. Clubs will also be able to register tickets sold offline.

KEY DATES

Friday, September 17 – Online platform will open for clubs to start selling tickets

Wednesday, December 1 – Online platform closes

Friday, December 3 – ‘Your Club, Your Country’ Grand Draw takes place

If your club would like to participate, but has not yet registered, please click here to email Jane Gilsenan

PRIZES

1. Follow the Ireland Team on their Summer Tour of New Zealand in July 2022

Return flights, hotel accommodation, match tickets and spending allowance for two persons (Compliments of Vodafone)

2. Win a €5,000 Holiday

Holiday voucher worth up to €5,000 (Compliments of Energia)

3. France v Ireland 2022 Guinness Six Nations VIP Trip to Paris with the IRFU Patrons Club

Return flights, hotel accommodation, match tickets and spending allowance for two persons (Compliments of Opel Ireland)

4. England v Ireland 2022 Guinness Six Nations VIP Trip to Twickenham, London

Return flights, hotel accommodation, match tickets and spending allowance for two persons (Compliments of Canterbury)

5. Experience Business Class Service with Aer Lingus

Transatlantic business class return flights to East Coast routes with Aer Lingus for two persons (Compliments of Aer Lingus)

6. 2022 Galway Races VIP Package

Corporate hospitality at the Galway races and overnight hotel accommodation for two persons (Compliments of Guinness)

7. Aldi Shopping Voucher

Voucher to the value of €2000 (Compliments of Aldi)

8. Druids Glen Hotel & Golf Resort Voucher

Voucher to the value of €1500 (Compliments of Lucozade Sport Ireland)

9. Elverys Shopping Voucher

Voucher to the value of €1000 (Compliments of Elverys)

10. VIP package to 2022 Guinness Six Nations matches in Aviva Stadium

Tickets & hospitality package for two persons (Compliments of The Hospitality Partnership)