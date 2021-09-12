Aldi And IRFU Launch New Cookbook In Support Of Barnardos

In a bid to raise €1 million by the end of 2022, Aldi and the IRFU are delighted to announce the exciting launch of their very first cookbook, ‘Home’, with all profits going towards Barnardos, one of Aldi’s official charity partners.

Available exclusively in Aldi stores nationwide now for just €11.99, ‘Home’ features 72 delicious, family friendly recipes developed by the IRFU High Performance Chef Maurice McGeehan and enjoyed by Irish Rugby players while on Ireland duty.

These recipes have been nominated by over 55 Irish players from the Women’s, Men’s and 7’s squads, and offer an insight into Irish Rugby and the healthy breakfast, dinners and desserts our athletes enjoy. Aldi’s two new rugby ambassadors, Linda Djougang and Beibhinn Parsons, also feature in the cookbook alongside existing brand representatives and Irish Rugby stars, Paul O’Connell, and James Ryan.

As an extension to Aldi’s Fresh Food Partnership with Irish Rugby, profits from ‘Home’ will directly contribute to children and families in need across Ireland through Barnardos Early Years and Family Support Services , and will support the Aldi and Barnardos partnership in providing 10,000 warm meals to children who attend its centres in addition to funding other key services. Each year, more than 21,000 vulnerable and at-risk families and young children benefit from the services provided by Barnardos.

‘Home’ brings a fresh approach to at-home cooking, showcasing a variety of delicious and nutritious recipes suitable for everyone. From James Ryan’s Soy & Ginger Steak with Hoisin Roasted Mushroom and Fried Rice to Linda Djougang’s Strawberry and Mascarpone Yoghurt ‘Home’ is the ultimate source of recipe inspiration.

Aldi customers nationwide can now create a vast range of dishes using the fantastic selection of sustainable and locally sourced ingredients. The unique cookbook includes an array of nutritious breakfast options, light bites, family favourites and delicious desserts. Chefs big and small can now look forward to cooking up a storm, all the while doing their bit for the community.

Suzanne Connolly, CEO Barnardos said; “It is a privilege to work closely with our partners Aldi as well as the IRFU, and we are thrilled to be the beneficiaries of this great initiative.

Healthy food and home cooking for children and families is a big part of what Barnardos do in our centres– and I have no doubt our cooks will be borrowing some inspiration from Home in the future. I encourage you all to drop into your local Aldi stores to pick up a copy so you too can enjoy delicious recipes and ideas all while supporting the vulnerable children and families across Ireland that Barnardos supports every day.”

Linda Djougang, one of Aldi’s new Rugby Ambassadors, also added; “I’ve been a fan and customer of Aldi for many years, so I’m delighted to come on board as one of Aldi’s new Rugby Ambassadors. I’m so happy to kick off my work with Aldi by helping to create this fantastic cookbook because as an international rugby player, fuelling your body with nutritious and tasty food is essential.

“I’ve picked up some great recipes from Maurice over the past couple of years, so I really hope Aldi customers enjoy recreating some of my favourite dishes from the cookbook with family and friends!”

Speaking at the launch of the new cookbook , Niall O’Connor, Group Managing Director at Aldi Ireland, said; “We are delighted to be launching ‘Home’ in partnership with the IRFU and our charity partner Barnardos. The book offers an exciting source of recipe inspiration for our customers who love to cook a variety of dishes using our sustainably sourced Irish produce.

Barnardos is a very important partnership for Aldi, and the work they do to support vulnerable families and children reflects our values. We pride ourselves in giving back to the community so we’re thrilled that our customers can do the same when purchasing the cookbook by helping us reach our target of raising €1 million for Barnardos by the end of 2022.”

Maurice McGeehan, High Performance Chef at the IRFU and chef behind all the delicious recipes, said;

“One of the main things I’ve learned during my career which is represented in ‘Home’ is that simplicity is key. Using fresh, local ingredients along with a few cupboard essentials, anyone can cook delicious, healthy, and authentic dishes at home.

“I try to ensure that every dish I make is packed with flavour and nutritious ingredients, but my biggest passion as a chef is that I believe no matter what you’re cooking, nothing should ever go to waste. That’s become something of a mantra to my life now and throughout this book, you’ll find plenty of simple ideas that will not only help you reduce your food waste but enhance the flavour of every dish.”