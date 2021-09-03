Vodafone Women’s Interpro Round 2 Team News: Munster v Connacht

The Munster team has been named for Saturday’s Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Round 2 clash with Connacht at Musgrave Park (Kick-off 7.30pm, live on TG4).

Head Coach Matt Brown has made five changes to the starting XV which secured a 50-5 victory over Ulster in Round 1.

There are two changes in the forwards with Ciara O’Halloran coming into the second-row for Aaliyah Te Pou who is on the bench while Kate Sheehan comes in for Edel Murphy at hooker. Sheehan will pack down in the front row with last weekend’s Player of the Match, Chloe Pearse, and Fiona Reidy.

O’Halloran will be joined by Siobhán McCarthy in the second row while the back row remains unchanged with Clodagh O’Halloran, Maeve Óg O’Leary and captain Sarah Quin continuing in their roles.

In the backs, the half-back partnership of Muirne Wall and Nicole Cronin remains while Rachel Allen continues at inside centre. At outside centre, Alana McInerney comes into the team to make her senior Munster debut.

In the back three, Chisom Ugwueru continues on the right wing while Stephanie Carroll and Maggie Boylan come into the starting team at left wing and full back, respectively.

Munster Rugby: 15. Maggie Boylan; 14. Chisom Ugwueru, 13. Alana McInerney, 12. Rachel Allen, 11. Stephanie Carroll; 10. Nicole Cronin, 9. Muirne Wall; 1. Chloe Pearse, 2. Kate Sheehan, 3. Fiona Reidy; 4. Ciara O’Halloran, 5. Siobhán McCarthy; 6. Clodagh O’Halloran, 7. Maeve Óg O’Leary, 8. Sarah Quin (Captain).

Replacements: 16. Deirbhile Nic A Bhaird, 17. Aoife Moore, 18. Laura Delaney, 19. Aaliyah Te Pou, 20. Anna Caplice, 21. Gemma Lane, 22. Stephanie Nunan, 23. Aoife Doyle.

Connacht Rugby: 1. Julia Bauer (Suttonians RFC), 2. Moya Griffin (Tullamore RFC), 3. Shannon Heapes (Cooke RFC), 4. Eva McCormack (Westport RFC), 5. Fiona Scally (Galwegians RFC), 6. Ciara Farrell (Tullamore RFC), 7. Meadbh Scally (Blackrock College RFC), 8. Kate Feehan (Westport RFC); 9. Mary Healy (Galwegians RFC)(Captain), 10. Nicole Fowley (Galwegians RFC), 11. Orla Dixon (Galwegians RFC), 12. Shannon Touhey (Suttonians RFC), 13. Catherine Martin (Suttonians RFC), 14. Ursula Sammon (Westport RFC), 15. Nicole Carroll (Suttonians RFC).

Replacements: 16. Emily Gavin (Ballinasloe RFC), 17. Hannah Coen (Sligo RFC), 18. Elizabeth McNicholas (Galwegians RFC), 19. Faith Oviawe (Buccaneers RFC), 20. Emma Fabby (Westport RFC), 21. Noreen Cassidy (CYM RFC), 22. Megan Walsh (Galwegians RFC), 23. Órfhlaith Murray (MU Barnhall RFC).