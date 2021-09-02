Match Schedule For Rugby World Cup 2021 Europe Qualifier Confirmed

World Rugby has today confirmed the match schedule and match officials for the Rugby World Cup 2021 Europe Qualifier , which will be hosted in Parma’s Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi on 13th, 19th and 25th September 2021.

Hosts Italy will compete against Adam Griggs‘ Ireland, Scotland and Spain in a round-robin format. The top team will secure a spot in Pool B at Rugby World Cup 2021, playing in 2022, and the runner-up will enter the Final Qualification Tournament.

Ireland will open their campaign against Spain on Monday 13th September (Kick-off 6pm local time/5pm Irish time), before facing Six Nations rivals Italy on Sunday 19th September (Kick-off 3pm local time/2pm Irish time) and Scotland on Saturday 25th September (Kick-off 6pm local time/5pm Irish time).

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

An experienced team of match officials have been appointed for the tournament. The opening match day will see Aurelie Groizeleau (FFR) take charge of Scotland’s meeting with hosts Italy, before Nikki O’Donnell (RFU) oversees Spain against Ireland, the first Test match between the sides since May 2008.

Hollie Davidson (SRU) and Groizeleau will take charge of day two matches when hosts Italy face Ireland, followed by Spain against Scotland.

Davidson and Clara Munarini (FIR) will oversee the final match day when hosts Italy face Spain, followed by Ireland against Scotland.

Rugby World Cup 2021 Tournament Director, Alison Hughes, said: “We are delighted to confirm the match schedule and a highly qualified team of match officials for what promises to be three exciting and hotly contested match days in the Europe Qualifier as all four participating teams will be aiming to claim the prize of a place at Rugby World Cup 2021 in New Zealand.

“We continue to work in close partnership with the hosts and all participating unions to ensure we deliver a safe and secure event and give the players the opportunity to showcase their talents on the pitch.”

Rugby World Cup 2021 Europe Qualifier Schedule:

All games to be played at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma

Monday, 13th September:

Scotland v Italy (3pm local time/2pm Irish time)

Spain v Ireland (6pm local time/5pm Irish time)

Sunday, 19th September:

Italy v Ireland (3pm local time/2pm Irish time)

Spain v Scotland (6pm local time/5pm Irish time)

Saturday, 25th September: