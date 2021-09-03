Vodafone Women’s Interpro Round 2 Team News: Leinster v Ulster

Leinster Rugby head coach Phil de Barra has named his squad to face Ulster in the second round of the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Series tomorrow in Energia Park (Kick-off 5pm, live on TG4/BBC iPlayer).

It’ll be the side’s first time back at home in Energia Park since clinching the 2019 Interprovincial Series with a win over Connacht in September 2019.

There are six changes to the lineup from the 17-12 win at The Sportsground in the first round last weekend.

Wicklow RFC’s Ella Roberts comes into the side at full-back after making her debut against Connacht last Saturday. She’ll be flanked by the Old Belvedere pair of Grace Miller, who retains her place, and Elise O’Byrne-White who comes in on the left wing.

There’s no change in midfield as round one player of the match Michelle Claffey is joined by Niamh Byrne once again.

Nikki Caughey is named in the side at out-half, partnered by her Railway Union club mate Molly Scuffil-McCabe.

There’s one change in the front row where Mary Healy will play at tighthead, her first start for the province. She’ll be alongside captain Christy Haney and Lisa Callan.

Mairead Holohan and Clodagh Dunne make up the second row while Emma Murphy, Jennie Finlay, a try-scorer against Connacht, and Jenny Murphy complete the line-up.

Naas RFC’s Emily McKeown is named among the replacements and will be hoping to make her debut for the province while de Barra will also be able to call upon Chloe Blackmore, Vic O’Mahony, Caoimhe Molloy, Elaine Anthony, Rachel Horan, Lauren Farrell-McCabe and Aine Donnelly.

Meanwhile, the Ulster team has been named for the Round 2 clash in Dublin.

Dolores Hughes and Peita McAlister have been retained in the back three, with Fern Wilson being given the nod on the left wing for her first start, following her Ulster debut last Saturday off the bench. Fiona Tuite and Kelly McCormill will form the midfield duo. Jemma Farrell makes a positional switch to scrum-half, with Toni Macartney making her first start at out-half.

Cooke’s Hanna Harris will make her Ulster debut at loosehead, and joins Captain Beth Cregan at hooker and Aishling O’Connell who packs down at tighthead. Taryn Schutzler comes in to the second row for her first start, and partners Keelin Brady. India Daley moves to blindside flanker with Katie Hetherington coming in to start at openside. City of Derry’s Stacey Sloan is retained at number eight.

Co. Cavan’s Elizabeth McKeever in the forwards and Malone’s Jill Stephens in the backs could make their senior debuts if called upon from the bench. They’re named alongside Ilse van Staden, Sorcha MacLaimhin, Shannon Buller, Lauren Maginnes, Rachael McIlroy and Ashleigh Orchard in the replacements.

Leinster Rugby: 15. Ella Roberts (Wicklow RFC), 14. Grace Miller (Old Belvedere RFC), 13. Michelle Claffey (Blackrock College RFC), 12. Niamh Byrne (Railway Union RFC), 11. Elise O Byrne-White (Old Belvedere RFC), 10. Nikki Caughey (Railway Union RFC), 9. Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Railway Union RFC); 1. Christy Haney (Blackrock College RFC)(Captain), 2. Lisa Callan (Railway Union RFC), 3. Mary Healy (Naas RFC), 4. Mairead Holohan (Blackrock College RFC), 5. Clodagh Dunne (Old Belvedere RFC), 6. Emma Murphy (Railway Union RFC), 7. Jennie Finlay (Old Belvedere RFC), 8. Jenny Murphy (Old Belvedere RFC).

Replacements: 16. Chloe Blackmore (Railway Union RFC), 17. Vic O’Mahony (Old Belvedere RFC), 18. Caoimhe Molloy (Blackrock College RFC), 19. Elaine Anthony (Old Belvedere RFC), 20. Rachel Horan (CYM RFC), 21. Lauren Farrell-McCabe (Suttonians RFC), 22. Emily McKeown (Naas RFC)*, 23. Aine Donnelly (Old Belvedere RFC).

Ulster Rugby: 15. Dolores Hughes, 14. Peita McAlister, 13. Fiona Tuite (VC), 12. Kelly Mc Cormill, 11. Fern Wilson, 10. Toni Macartney, 9. Jemma Farrell; 1. Hanna Harris, 2. Beth Cregan (Captain), 3. Aishling O’Connell, 4. Taryn Schutzler, 5. Keelin Brady, 6. India Daley, 7. Katie Hetherington, 8. Stacey Sloan.

Replacements: 16. Ilse van Staden, 17. Sorcha Mac Laimhin, 18. Elizabeth McKeever, 19. Shannon Buller, 20. Lauren Maginnes, 21. Rachael McIlroy, 22. Ashleigh Orchard, 23. Jill Stephens.