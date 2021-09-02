Connacht Include Fit-Again Farrell For Worcester Game

A matchday squad of 26 players has been named for Connacht’s pre-season friendly against Worcester Warriors at Sixways Stadium on Friday (kick-off 7.45pm).

Among the most notable inclusions is the return of Tom Farrell. The centre has fully recovered from the cruciate ligament injury he suffered against Zebre last November.

He starts at outside centre alongside Sam Arnold, while the back-three is made up of wingers Matt Healy and John Porch, either side of full-back Tiernan O’Halloran.

Ireland duo Jack Carty and Kieran Marmion complete the back-line, and captain Jarrad Butler anchors a back row that features Cian Prendergast and Conor Oliver in the flanker roles.

The westerners’ front row is made up of Jordan Duggan, Shane Delahunt and Dominic Robertson-McCoy, while there is a youthful lock combination of Oisin Dowling and Niall Murray.

Six forwards and five backs make up an extended replacement bench, including new signings Greg McGrath and Shayne Bolton, as well as Academy players Ciaran Booth, Oisin McCormack and Diarmuid Kilgallen.

CONNACHT (v Worcester Warriors): Tiernan O’Halloran; John Porch, Tom Farrell, Sam Arnold, Matt Healy; Jack Carty, Kieran Marmion; Jordan Duggan, Shane Delahunt, Dominic Robertson-McCoy, Oisin Dowling, Niall Murray, Cian Prendergast, Conor Oliver, Jarrad Butler (capt).

Replacements: Jonny Murphy, Matthew Burke, Greg McGrath, Eoghan Masterson, Ciaran Booth, Oisin McCormack, Colm Reilly, Conor Fitzgerald, Shayne Bolton, Ben O’Donnell, Diarmuid Kilgallen.