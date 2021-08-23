World Rugby Global Law Trials In Effect

As the competitive action returns to rugby pitches across the four provinces, clubs are also getting to grips with new Global Law Trials for the 2021/22 season.

As agreed by the World Rugby Executive Committee acting in accordance with the World Rugby Bye-Laws, the following have been for implementation since August 1st, 2021:

• 50:22: If the team in possession kicks the ball from inside their own half indirectly into touch inside their opponents’ 22, they will throw into the resultant lineout. The ball cannot be passed or carried back into the defensive half for the 50:22 to be played. The phase must originate inside the defensive half.

• Goal line drop-out: If the ball is held up in in-goal, there is a knock-on from an attacking player in in-goal or an attacking kick is grounded by the defenders in their own in-goal, then play restarts with a goal line drop-out anywhere along the goal line.

• Flying Wedge: To sanction the three person pre-bound mini-scrum by redefining the flying wedge.

• 1 man latch: To recognise the potential for 1-player pre-latching prior to contact, but this player must observe all of the requirements for a first arriving player, particularly the need to stay on their feet.

• Cleanout and safety of the Jackler: To introduce a sanction for clean outs which target or drop weight onto the lower limbs.

An in-depth explanation is available at: https://www.world.rugby/the-game/laws/global-law-trials which includes details of the trial, it’s intention, links to trial law and video examples.