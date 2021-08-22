PwC Underage Interpro Previews: Connacht v Ulster

Captained by Corinthians RFC Max Flynn, the No.8 is one of three Corinthians players in the starting 15 alongside Sean Fox at 13 and Rory Glynn in the second row. Buccaneers duo Oisin Dolan and Charlie Byrne will be looking to provide a solid platform from the front row with Ballinasloe RFC’s Joey Tierney and Galwegians’ Ryan Roache pulling the strings from halfback.

Connacht Men U18 Clubs v Ulster Men U18 Clubs – Energia Park, Donnybrook, KO 12noon

The Ulster selection is a mixture of club and schools players and will be led by Michael Burnett of City of Armagh RFC. Burnett is joined in the centre by Dungannon’s James Girvan while Monaghan RFC’s Ethan Graham is at fullback. Upfront City of Derry’s James McKillop is at No.8 and is joined in the backrow by James Spence (Ballyclare RFC) and Jamie Jackson (Portadown RFC)

Connacht Men U18 Clubs

15.Cody Farrell (Galwegians RFC), 14. Cathal Kelly (Ballina RFC), 13. Sean Fox (Corinthians RFC), 12. Hugh Gavin (Galwegians RFC), 11. Cormac Lyons (Westport RFC), 10. Ryan Roache (Galwegians RFC), 9. Joey Tierney (Ballinasloe RFC),

1. Oisin Dolan (Buccaneers RFC), 2. Ronan Lydon (Galwegians RFC), 3. Charlie Byrne (Buccaneers RFC), 4. Conor Ryan (Ballinasloe RFC), 5. Rory Glynn (Corinthians RFC), 6. Blayze Molloy (Ballina RFC), 7. Robbie Byrne (Buccaneers RFC), 8. Max Flynn (C) (Corinthians RFC),

Replacements: 16. Charlie Leonard (Corinthians RFC), 17. Lee Kilcoyne (Creggs RFC), 18. John Hughes (Corrib RFC), 19. Ryan Gaughan (Corinthians RFC), 20. Alistair Hill (Sligo RFC), 21. Ben Matheson (Ballina RFC), 22. DJ Hession (Creggs RFC), 23. Charlie Naughton (Ballinasloe RFC

Ulster Men U18 Clubs

15. Ethan Graham (Monaghan RFC), 14. Harry Hughes (Coleraine GS/Coleraine RFC), 13. James Girvan (RS Dungannon/Dungannon RFC), 12. Michael Burnett (C) (City of Armagh RFC), 11. Nathan Hook (Dromore HS/Dromore RFC), 10. Ben Gibson (Bangor GS/Bangor RFC), 9. Oliver Smyth (BRA/Academy RFC),

1. Nathan Ogborne (Coleraine GS/Ballymoney RFC), 2. Sam Green (Malone RFC), 3. Tom McCalister (Ballyclare HS/Ballyclare RFC), 4. Luke McIlwrath (Ballyclare HS/Ballyclare RFC), 5. Mark Lee (Rainey OB RFC), 6. Jamie Jackson (Portadown College/Portadown RFC), 7. James Spence (Ballyclare HS/Ballyclare RFC), 8. James McKillop (Foyle College/City of Derry RFC).

Replacements: 16. Sam Anderson (RS Armagh/Portadown RFC), 17. Blake McClean (RBAI), 18. Stephen Callaghan (Inishowen RFC), 19. Bryn McCallan (Ballyclare HS/Ballyclare RFC), 20. Tom Muldrew (Sullivan Upper/Malone RFC), 21. Clark Logan (Coleraine GS/Ballymoney RFC), 22. Jordan McAuley (Coleraine GS/Ballymoney RFC), 23. Zach Scarlett (Ballyclare HS/Ballyclare RFC), 24. Ruairi Doyle (Friends School/Lisburn RFC), 25. Leon Thornton (Malone RFC)

Connacht Men U19 v Ulster Men U19 – Energia Park, Donnybrook, KO 2pm

The Connacht U19s side is captained by John Devine from Ballinasloe RFC and his club compatriots Adam O’Carroll and Luke Walsh are also included in the starting team. Ballina RFC duo Harry West and Fiachna Barrett will be looking to have an influence on the game from their respective berths at outhalf and No.8. Sligo RFC contributes two players to the starting pack in lock Eoin Ryan and openside flanker Adam Hunter.

Flanker Paddy Brown will lead the Ulster U19 team and is one of four players selected from Ballymena Academy in the run on team. Fullback Josh Drain, out-half Ross McKay and openside Matthew French also hail from the Antrim hotbed. Ballyclare’s Owen Warren will pack down between CCB duo Cameron Hills and Jack Boal.

Connacht Men U19s

15. Adam O’Carroll (Ballinasloe RFC), 14. Blaine Barry (Connemara RFC/Corinthians RFC), 13. Adam Madden (Corinthians RFC), 12. John Devine (C) (Ballinasloe RFC), 11. Hugh Reddan (Galwegians RFC), 10. Harry West (Ballina RFC), 9. Kelvin Langan (Monivea RFC/Galwegians RFC)

1. Nicky Pfeiffer (Galwegians RFC), 2. Dylan Keane (Galwegians RFC), 3. Jonathon Flynn (Corinthians RFC), 4. Eoin Ryan (Sligo RFC), 5. Gareth Kilkelly (Corinthians RFC), 6. Luke Walsh (Ballinasloe RFC), 7. Adam Hunter (Sligo RFC), 8. Fiachna Barrett (Ballina RFC)

Replacements: 16. Adam Nash (Buccaneers RFC), 17. Aaron Burke (Ballinasloe RFC), 18. Alex Hennigan (Ballina RFC), 19. Lorcan Fallon (Buccaneers RFC), 20. Harry Regan (Ballina RFC), 21. Andrew Sherlock (Galwegians RFC), 22. Tadhg Finlay (DLSP RFC), 23. Liam Golden (Ballina RFC)

Ulster Men U19s

15. Josh Drain (Ballymena Academy), 14. james Campbell (RS Armagh), 13. Cameron McCaughey (Down HS), 12. Peter O’Hagan (MCB), 11. Rory Telfer (Coleraine GS), 10. Ross McKay (Ballymena Academy), 9. Arthur Johnson (CCB);

1. Cameron Hillis (CCB), 2. Owen Warren (Ballyclare HS), 3. Jack Boal (CCB), 4. Jack Norton (Belfast HS), 5. Charlie Irvine (Wallace HS), 6. Paddy Brown (C) (Ballymena Academy), 7. Matthew French (Ballymena Academy), 8. James McNabney (Cambridge House GS).

Replacements: 16. Ethan Fitzsimmons (Down HS), 17. Zac Soloman (CCB), 18. Scott Wilson (Wallace HS), 19. Kyle Ferguson (Ballyclare HS), 20. Michael Crothers (MCB), 21. Adam Scott (RS Dungannon), 22. Lorcan Hanratty (MCB), 23. Adam Warren (Ballyclare RFC), 24. Angus Robson (Ballyclare HS).