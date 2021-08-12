Leinster Squad Announced For Vodafone Women’s Interpros

The Leinster Rugby coaching team have announced their final squad ahead of the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship.

They’ll face Connacht, Ulster and Munster in the four-team round-robin on the weekends of August 28th , September 4th and September 11th.

Announcing the squad, head coach Phil de Barra told LeinsterRugby.ie: “I’m delighted to finally announce our final 30-player squad for the 2021 Interpros. It was a tough process but I believe this squad has an excellent mix of talent and experience.

“The senior players have, in particular, clearly established our values and the massive opportunity that lies ahead for this group. We can’t wait.”

2021 Leinster Rugby Women’s Squad:

Ailbhe Dowling (Old Belvedere RFC)

Aine Donnelly (Old Belvedere RFC)

Ali Coleman (Blackrock College RFC)

Alice O’Dowd (Old Belvedere RFC)

Chloe Blackmore (Railway Union RFC)

Christy Haney (Blackrock College RFC)

Ciara Faulkner (MU Barnhall RFC)

Clodagh Dunne (Old Belvedere RFC)

Caoimhe Molloy (Blackrock College RFC)

Elaine Anthony (Old Belvedere RFC)

Elise O’Byrne-White (Old Belvedere RFC)

Ella Roberts (Wicklow RFC)

Emily McKeown (Naas RFC)

Emma Murphy (Railway Union RFC)

Grace Miller (Old Belvedere RFC)

Grace Tutty (CYM RFC)

Holly Leach (MU Barnhall RFC)

Jennie Finlay (Old Belvedere RFC)

Jenny Murphy (Old Belvedere RFC)

Katelynn Doran (MU Barnhall RFC)

Lauren Farrell McCabe (Suttonians RFC)

Lisa Callan (Railway Union RFC)

Mairead Holohan (Blackrock College RFC)

Meabh O’Brien (Suttonians RFC)

Michelle Claffey (Blackrock College RFC)

Molly Scuffil McCabe (Railway Union RFC)

Niamh Byrne (Railway Union RFC)

Nikki Caughey (Railway Union RFC)

Rachel Horan (CYM RFC)

Vic O’Mahony (Old Belvedere RFC)