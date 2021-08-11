Jump to main content

Home

Matches

Live

Shop

Menu

Ireland

Ulster Name Squad For Vodafone Women’s Interpros

News

11th August 2021 14:41

By Ulster Rugby

Ulster Name Squad For Vodafone Women’s Interpros

With Interprovincial action set to take place across three consecutive weekends, the Ulster Senior Women’s squad, which will first face Munster in front of a home crowd, has been named.

The squad, which is currently training together at Newforge Country Club, includes experienced provincial players, as well as some new faces hoping to make their debut for Ulster.

On the squad, Ulster Senior Women’s Head Coach, Neill Alcorn said:

“This is an exciting time for this group of players. We have a great mix of youth and experience within the squad. The players have driven up standards this year and are fighting for places each week with serious determination.

“The players and coaches are focused and excited to see the start of the Interpros. We’re all looking forward to our opening game against Munster – especially as it’s being played at Kingspan Stadium – the home of Ulster Rugby.”

Further details on the kick-off time and available tickets for Ulster v Munster at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday 28 August will be released later this week.

 

2021 DELOITTE ULSTER SENIOR WOMEN’S SQUAD

Aishling O’Connell

Cooke RFC

Aoife Cahill

Queen’s University Belfast RFC

Ashleigh Orchard

 Cooke RFC

Ava Fannin

Barnhall RFC

Beth Cregan

Cooke RFC

Bethany McDowell

Malone RFC

Diane Ramsay

Queen’s University Belfast RFC

Dolores Hughes

Cooke RFC

Elizabeth McKeever

Cavan RFC

Ella Durkan

Malone RFC

Emma Jordan

Malone RFC

Fern Wilson

Malone RFC

Fiona Tuite

Old Belvedere RFC

Gemma McCamley

Cooke RFC

Hannah Beattie

Malone RFC

Hanna Harris

Cooke RFC

Helen McGhee

Cooke RFC

Holly Brannigan

Malone RFC

Ilse van Staden

Cooke RFC

India Daley

Cooke RFC

Jemma Farrell

Old Belvedere RFC

Jill Stephens

Malone RFC

Katie Hetherington

Cooke RFC

Keelin Brady

Railway Union RFC

Kelly McCormill

Cooke RFC

Lauren Magennis

Malone RFC

Peita McAlister

Malone RFC

Rachael McIlroy

Queen’s University Belfast RFC

Shannon Buller

Queen’s University Belfast RFC

Sorcha Mac Laimhin

Cooke RFC

Stacey Sloan

City of Derry RFC

Taryn Schutzler

Malone RFC

Toni Macartney

Cooke RFC