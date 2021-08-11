Ulster Name Squad For Vodafone Women’s Interpros

With Interprovincial action set to take place across three consecutive weekends, the Ulster Senior Women’s squad, which will first face Munster in front of a home crowd, has been named.

The squad, which is currently training together at Newforge Country Club, includes experienced provincial players, as well as some new faces hoping to make their debut for Ulster.

On the squad, Ulster Senior Women’s Head Coach, Neill Alcorn said:

“This is an exciting time for this group of players. We have a great mix of youth and experience within the squad. The players have driven up standards this year and are fighting for places each week with serious determination.

“The players and coaches are focused and excited to see the start of the Interpros. We’re all looking forward to our opening game against Munster – especially as it’s being played at Kingspan Stadium – the home of Ulster Rugby.”

Further details on the kick-off time and available tickets for Ulster v Munster at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday 28 August will be released later this week.

2021 DELOITTE ULSTER SENIOR WOMEN’S SQUAD