Ulster Name Squad For Vodafone Women’s Interpros
With Interprovincial action set to take place across three consecutive weekends, the Ulster Senior Women’s squad, which will first face Munster in front of a home crowd, has been named.
The squad, which is currently training together at Newforge Country Club, includes experienced provincial players, as well as some new faces hoping to make their debut for Ulster.
On the squad, Ulster Senior Women’s Head Coach, Neill Alcorn said:
“This is an exciting time for this group of players. We have a great mix of youth and experience within the squad. The players have driven up standards this year and are fighting for places each week with serious determination.
“The players and coaches are focused and excited to see the start of the Interpros. We’re all looking forward to our opening game against Munster – especially as it’s being played at Kingspan Stadium – the home of Ulster Rugby.”
Further details on the kick-off time and available tickets for Ulster v Munster at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday 28 August will be released later this week.
2021 DELOITTE ULSTER SENIOR WOMEN’S SQUAD
|
Aishling O’Connell
|
Cooke RFC
|
Aoife Cahill
|
Queen’s University Belfast RFC
|
Ashleigh Orchard
|
Cooke RFC
|
Ava Fannin
|
Barnhall RFC
|
Beth Cregan
|
Cooke RFC
|
Bethany McDowell
|
Malone RFC
|
Diane Ramsay
|
Queen’s University Belfast RFC
|
Dolores Hughes
|
Cooke RFC
|
Elizabeth McKeever
|
Cavan RFC
|
Ella Durkan
|
Malone RFC
|
Emma Jordan
|
Malone RFC
|
Fern Wilson
|
Malone RFC
|
Fiona Tuite
|
Old Belvedere RFC
|
Gemma McCamley
|
Cooke RFC
|
Hannah Beattie
|
Malone RFC
|
Hanna Harris
|
Cooke RFC
|
Helen McGhee
|
Cooke RFC
|
Holly Brannigan
|
Malone RFC
|
Ilse van Staden
|
Cooke RFC
|
India Daley
|
Cooke RFC
|
Jemma Farrell
|
Old Belvedere RFC
|
Jill Stephens
|
Malone RFC
|
Katie Hetherington
|
Cooke RFC
|
Keelin Brady
|
Railway Union RFC
|
Kelly McCormill
|
Cooke RFC
|
Lauren Magennis
|
Malone RFC
|
Peita McAlister
|
Malone RFC
|
Rachael McIlroy
|
Queen’s University Belfast RFC
|
Shannon Buller
|
Queen’s University Belfast RFC
|
Sorcha Mac Laimhin
|
Cooke RFC
|
Stacey Sloan
|
City of Derry RFC
|
Taryn Schutzler
|
Malone RFC
|
Toni Macartney
|
Cooke RFC