Canterbury Give It A Try: Fun On The Run In Week 3

As Canterbury Give It A Try 2021 enters into its third week, there are still new girls aged 8-14 coming down to their local rugby club to learn a new sport in a fun environment.

Dublin club Old Belvedere welcomed some new faces, as seen in the video below.

It’s never too late to get involved. For more information on the programme, including details of participating clubs, head to https://www.irishrugby.ie/playing-the-game/women/give-it-a-try/summer2021/

Your local club is waiting to welcome you. #NothingLikeIt