Give It A Try – There’s #NothingLikeIt

The Canterbury Give It A Try programme for girls aged 8-14 is kicking off at a club near you soon. For a summer of fun, friendship and learning new skills there’s #NothingLikeIt.

95 clubs all over Ireland are running a Give It A Try camp this summer – you can find the full list by clicking here.

Ireland international Dorothy Wall told IrishRugby.ie she’s been really impressed by how Canterbury Give It A Try is run in her native Fethard.

“For these girls to be having fun with their friends, for it to be inclusive and for them to be developing those skills at such a young age, is going to be so important for their growth.

“The next international team that you’re going to see are going to have that skill. I think that’s so exciting for the future of Women’s rugby in Ireland and just in general.”

The Canterbury Give It A Try programme is just the first in a long list of events that form part of the Women’s Rugby season calendar that was announced on Monday as part of the new #NothingLikeIt campaign to highlight the values of the game.

Speaking about the launch yesterday, Amanda Greensmith, IRFU Women’s Development Manager, said,

“I’m excited to see how we can develop Women’s Rugby at every level. With over 90 clubs offering young girls a chance to Give It A Try this summer it’s a wonderful opportunity for girls to try a new sport or develop their skills while they have fun with their friends.”

