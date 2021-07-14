Kelleher Earns Call-Up To Lions Squad

Leinster and Ireland’s Ronan Kelleher will join up with the British & Irish Lions touring party in South Africa tomorrow (Thursday).

The 23-year-old hooker, who trained with the Lions squad in Jersey prior to the start of the Castle Lager Lions Series, will travel together with the fit-again Alun Wyn Jones to Cape Town.

Kelleher has been in brilliant form of late, as shown by his record-equalling haul of four tries and player-of-the-match performance in Ireland’s 71-10 win over the USA last Saturday.

“I’m delighted to announce Ronan will join up with the squad,” said Lions head coach Warren Gatland.

“There’s no injuries to the three hookers out here, but we think it’s prudent to bring in cover in that position ahead of the Test series.”