Kelleher Called Up To Train With Lions In Jersey

26 players have assembled in Jersey to begin preparations for the British & Irish Lions’ Vodafone Lions 1888 Cup game against Japan on Saturday, June 26 (kick-off 3pm).

Leinster and Ireland hooker Ronan Kelleher will train with the Lions squad this week, but has not been formally added to the 37-man touring party.

Head coach Warren Gatland commented: “I’m delighted to welcome Ronan to train with the squad this week while we wait for Jamie George to complete his domestic season with Saracens next weekend.”

BRITISH & IRISH LIONS Squad:

Backs (12) –

Josh Adams (Cardiff Blues/Wales)

Bundee Aki (Connacht/Ireland)

Dan Biggar (Northampton Saints/Wales)

Gareth Davies (Scarlets/Wales)

Chris Harris (Gloucester/Scotland)

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Ireland)

Conor Murray (Munster/Ireland)

Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland)

Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester/Wales)

Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh/Scotland)

Anthony Watson (Bath/England)

Liam Williams (Scarlets/Wales)

Forwards (14) –

Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Ireland)

Jack Conan (Leinster/Ireland)

Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland)

Taulupe Faletau (Bath/Wales)

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Ireland)

Iain Henderson (Ulster/Ireland)

Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys/Wales) (capt)

Wyn Jones (Scarlets/Wales)

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Ireland)

Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints/England)

Ken Owens (Scarlets/Wales)

Rory Sutherland (Edinburgh/Scotland)

Justin Tipuric (Ospreys/Wales)

Hamish Watson (Edinburgh/Scotland)