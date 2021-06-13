Kelleher Called Up To Train With Lions In Jersey
26 players have assembled in Jersey to begin preparations for the British & Irish Lions’ Vodafone Lions 1888 Cup game against Japan on Saturday, June 26 (kick-off 3pm).
Leinster and Ireland hooker Ronan Kelleher will train with the Lions squad this week, but has not been formally added to the 37-man touring party.
Head coach Warren Gatland commented: “I’m delighted to welcome Ronan to train with the squad this week while we wait for Jamie George to complete his domestic season with Saracens next weekend.”
BRITISH & IRISH LIONS Squad:
Backs (12) –
Josh Adams (Cardiff Blues/Wales)
Bundee Aki (Connacht/Ireland)
Dan Biggar (Northampton Saints/Wales)
Gareth Davies (Scarlets/Wales)
Chris Harris (Gloucester/Scotland)
Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Ireland)
Conor Murray (Munster/Ireland)
Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland)
Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester/Wales)
Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh/Scotland)
Anthony Watson (Bath/England)
Liam Williams (Scarlets/Wales)
Forwards (14) –
Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Ireland)
Jack Conan (Leinster/Ireland)
Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland)
Taulupe Faletau (Bath/Wales)
Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Ireland)
Iain Henderson (Ulster/Ireland)
Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys/Wales) (capt)
Wyn Jones (Scarlets/Wales)
Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Ireland)
Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints/England)
Ken Owens (Scarlets/Wales)
Rory Sutherland (Edinburgh/Scotland)
Justin Tipuric (Ospreys/Wales)
Hamish Watson (Edinburgh/Scotland)