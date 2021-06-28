Opel Drives Three Year Sponsorship Deal With IRFU

Opel Ireland has today been announced as the new exclusive car partner to the IRFU, in a three-year Irish rugby sponsorship agreement spanning both the men’s and women’s international teams.

The partnership sees Opel providing a fleet of new Opel passenger cars and light commercial vehicles to IRFU personnel during the course of the agreement.

Effective 1st July, Opel’s partnership benefit will include numerous in-match and digital branding opportunities and player appearances, kicking off on 3rd July at the Ireland v Japan Vodafone Summer Series home match.

The official launch was marked at the Aviva Stadium, attended by Irish Rugby players David Kilcoyne and Hugo Keenan, James Brooks, Managing Director at Opel Ireland and Michael Collopy, Chairman of Commercial and Marketing Committee, IRFU.

James Brooks said: “We are delighted to be the vehicle of choice at the IRFU. Our announcement has come at the crux of one of the most important years in our brand’s 160-year history.

Indeed, 2021 marks a new era for Opel, when we bring to market a whole host of new models, deliver a completely new Opel design direction, and continue the rapid roll out of our electric car and van range. Our partnership with the IRFU is the perfect platform upon which we can build the Opel brand in Ireland.”

Michael Collopy said: