Ireland Squad Update As Team Prepares for Brave Blossoms

The Ireland squad reassembled on Sunday evening having completed four days of training at the IRFU High Performance Centre in Dublin before dispersing on Saturday afternoon.

James Ryan has an adductor issue and will be monitored across the week to determine his availability for the Japan game this Saturday (Kick-off 1pm).

Ulster’s Michael Lowry (pictured above) will continue to train with the Ireland squad this week.

The Ireland team to play Japan in the opening fixture of the Vodafone Summer Series will be named at lunchtime on Thursday.