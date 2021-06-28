Jump to main content

Ireland Squad Update As Team Prepares for Brave Blossoms

28th June 2021 12:01

By Editor

2021 Guinness Six Nations Championship Round 3, Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy 27/2/2021 Italy vs Ireland Ireland’s James Ryan with Niccolò Cannone of Italy Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson

The Ireland squad reassembled on Sunday evening having completed four days of training at the IRFU High Performance Centre in Dublin before dispersing on Saturday afternoon.

James Ryan has an adductor issue and will be monitored across the week to determine his availability for the Japan game this Saturday (Kick-off 1pm).

Ulster’s Michael Lowry (pictured above) will continue to train with the Ireland squad this week.

The Ireland team to play Japan in the opening fixture of the Vodafone Summer Series will be named at lunchtime on Thursday.