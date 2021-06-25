IRFU Welcomes Sport Ireland High Performance Strategy

IRFU High Performance Director David Nucifora has welcomed Sport Ireland’s new High Performance Strategy 2021-2032, a long term plan for the Irish high performance system over the next three Olympic and Paralympic cycles.

The IRFU is an anchor tenant of the Sport Ireland Campus in west Dublin and Irish Rugby has just qualified its first team for an Olympic games following the heroics of the Men’s 7s in Monaco.

Nucifora supports Sport Ireland’s commitment to invest in coaching as a key facet in delivering its new High Performance Strategy. The IRFU has placed a strong focus on coach development in recent years and has contributed to Sport Ireland coach development programmes.

David Nucifora, commented,

“Irish rugby has already benefitted greatly from its partnership with Sport Ireland and this new High Performance Strategy will lay strong foundations for all sports to achieve their performance goals. We have already witnessed the positive impact Olympic qualification can have following last week’s success of our Men’s 7s in Monaco.

Advancements in the International Carding scheme are also very positive with the introduction of a new team funding model and an increase this year of €1.3m in High Performance Impact funding.

We look forward to working closely with Sport Ireland and the other NGOs, sharing and learning from one another so Irish Rugby can play its part in driving the High Performance strategy.”

Sport Ireland High Performance Strategy 2021-2032

https://www.sportireland.ie/sites/default/files/media/document/2021-06/strategy_eng.pdf