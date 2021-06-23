Jump to main content

Ireland
Guinness Six Nations Fixture Times Confirmed

News

23rd June 2021 14:00

By Editor

Ireland will kick off the 2022 Guinness Six Nations against Wales Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson

The kick off times for the 2022 Guinness Six Nations have been confirmed today. Ireland will kick off the Championship in the Aviva Stadium against reigning champions Wales at 2:15 pm on Saturday, February 5th.

A week later Ireland will face France in Paris with that game kicking off at 4:45 pm. Our home game against Italy on Sunday, February 27th kicks off at 3 pm.

On Saturday, March 12th we face England in a 4:45 pm slot and we round out the championship on Super Saturday at the same time against Scotland.

