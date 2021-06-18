Frank Murphy to Referee Rainbow Cup Final

Frank Murphy has been appointed to referee the Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup final between Benetton Rugby and the Vodacom Bulls on Saturday 19th June.

Frank will be assisted by an all Irish officiating team which includes Andrew Brace and Eoghan Cross as ARs and Brian McNeice as TMO.

The former Connacht, Leicester and Munster pro player has refereed matches across four rounds of the Rainbow Cup in addition to fixtures in the Guinness PRO14, EPCR Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup this season.

Next month during the international window Frank will be involved in both Test matches between World Champions South Africa and Georgia. He will support Scotland’s Mike Adamson as an AR in the first game on the 3rd July and a week later he will have the whistle for South Africa’s final game before they take on the British and Irish Lions.

Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup final – Benetton Rugby v Vodacom Bulls

Stadio Monigo, Treviso, 6.30pm (local) 5.30pm (UK & Ireland)

Referee: Frank Murphy (IRFU, 49th competition game)

Assistant Referees: Andrew Brace, Eoghan Cross (both IRFU)

TMO: Brian MacNeice (IRFU)