Ireland U20s Squad Update

Ireland U20s Head Coach Richie Murphy has made two injury-enforced changes to his squad, sponsored by PwC, for the U20 Six Nations Championship , which gets underway on Saturday as Ireland face Scotland in Cardiff (Kick-off 2pm, live on RTÉ 1).

Murphy named his 34-player panel to travel to Wales for the 2021 Championship last week but hooker Lee Barron and scrum-half Ben Murphy have unfortunately been ruled out of the tournament through injury.

Levi Vaughan and Will Reilly, who was involved in the Ireland U20s Talent Camp held at the IRFU High Performance Centre last month, have been called up and will travel with the squad when they depart Dublin on Thursday.

Barron and Murphy join hooker Tom Stewart, out-half Cian Whooley and second row Joe McCarthy in being unavailable through injury.

Murphy’s side get their campaign underway against Scotland on Saturday afternoon, before going head-to-head with Wales on Friday, 25 June (Kick-off 8pm) and England on Thursday, 1 July (Kick-off 8pm). Ireland’s Championship will conclude with ties against Italy on Wednesday, 7th July (Kick-off 2pm) and France on Thursday, 13th July (Kick-off 4.45pm).

Commenting ahead of the squad’s departure for Cardiff, Murphy said: “It is always really unfortunate when a player misses out through injury and it is a double blow to lose Lee and Ben so close to our first game, but it’s a great opportunity for the two players coming in now.

“We have prepared really well over a number of five-day camps at the IRFU High Performance Centre and the group is just excited to get over to Cardiff and get stuck into the challenge ahead. We know it’ll be tough against Scotland but we’re looking forward to getting the Six Nations underway.”

The Ireland U20s team to face Scotland will be named on Friday.