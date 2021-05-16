Ireland Women Up And Running With Superb France Win

Ireland Women continued their International Rugby 7s campaign on Saturday with a superb victory over France at St George’s Park.

After two competitive games against hosts Great Britain and France on the opening day, Ireland, coached by Aiden McNulty, produced an impressive performance on Sunday afternoon, scoring four tries to emphatically defeat Les Bleus at the FA’s National Training Centre.

The prolific Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe crossed for another eye-catching brace, while Stacey Flood and Megan Burns also scored tries in the 24-7 victory, as Ireland registered their opening win of the three-day tournament.

In their second outing of the day, Ireland were unable to contain the power and pace of GB as the home side ran out 26-7 winners, but overall there were huge positives to take, not least the form of Murphy Crowe, Flood, captain Lucy Mulhall, Eve Higgins and Burns, but also the strong performances of Katie Heffernan and Kate Farrell McCabe among others.

Ireland will hope to finish the tournament strongly and build further cohesion when they face France (10.22am) and GB (1.22pm) on Monday.

International Rugby 7s Results and Schedule:

Saturday 15th May:

Women:

Ireland 10-12 France

Great Britain 24-26 France

Great Britain 29-21 Ireland

Sunday 16th May:

Women:

Great Britain 12-26 France

Ireland 24-7 France

Great Britain 26-7 Ireland

Monday 17th May:

Women:

Ireland v France, 10.22am

Great Britain v Ireland, 1.22pm

Great Britain v France, 4.22pm.

Ireland Women’s Sevens Squad For International Rugby 7s:

Claire Boles (Railway Union/Ulster)

Megan Burns (Tullamore/Leinster)

Amee Leigh Murphy-Crowe (Railway Union/Munster)

Méabh Deely (Blackrock/Connacht)

Katie Fitzhenry (Blackrock/Leinster)

Stacey Flood (Railway Union/Leinster)

Katie Heffernan (Mullingar/Railway Union/Leinster)

Eve Higgins (Railway Union/Leinster)

Brittany Hogan (DCU/Ulster)

Emily Lane (Blackrock/Munster)

Maeve Liston (Blackrock/Ulster)

Kate Farrell McCabe (Suttonians/Leinster)

Grace Moore (Railway Union/IQ Rugby)

Lucy Mulhall (Rathdrum/Leinster)(Captain)

Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird (Old Belvedere/Munster)

Aoibheann Reilly (Blackrock/Connacht).