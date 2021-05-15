Ireland Women Make Competitive Return At International Rugby 7s

Ireland Women’s Sevens returned to competitive action on Saturday, as they opened their International Rugby 7s campaign with two fiercely contested games at St George’s Park.

The Lucy Mulhall-led side made a welcome return to the international stage after a 16-month hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and while they came out the wrong side of two competitive games against France and hosts Great Britain, it was a hugely valuable opening day for Ireland.

Winger Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe was at her prolific best by scoring two tries in the opening game against France, but Les Bleus finished strongly to seal a narrow 12-10 victory at the FA’s National Football Centre.

Head Coach Aiden McNulty welcomed back the likes of Murphy Crowe, Stacey Flood, Emily Lane, Eve Higgins and Brittany Hogan following their recent involvement in the Women’s Six Nations, and Ireland’s second outing was a high-scoring shoot-out against GB.

Captain Mulhall scored either side of half-time, converting her own try on both occasions, but GB – who narrowly lost out to France earlier on Saturday – were in imperious form, led by Abbie Brown, to run out 29-21 winners.

Ireland renew battle lines with France at 1.22pm on Day 2, followed by another clash with GB at 4.22pm.

International Rugby 7s Schedule:

Saturday 15th May:

Women:

Ireland 10-12 France

Great Britain 24-26 France

Great Britain 29-21 Ireland

Sunday 16th May:

Women:

Great Britain v France, 10.22am

Ireland v France, 1.22pm

Great Britain v Ireland, 4.22pm

Monday 17th May:

Women:

Ireland v France, 10.22am

Great Britain v Ireland, 1.22pm

Great Britain v France, 4.22pm.

Ireland Women’s Sevens Squad For International Rugby 7s:

Claire Boles (Railway Union/Ulster)

Megan Burns (Tullamore/Leinster)

Amee Leigh Murphy-Crowe (Railway Union/Munster)

Méabh Deely (Blackrock/Connacht)

Katie Fitzhenry (Blackrock/Leinster)

Stacey Flood (Railway Union/Leinster)

Katie Heffernan (Mullingar/Railway Union/Leinster)

Eve Higgins (Railway Union/Leinster)

Brittany Hogan (DCU/Ulster)

Emily Lane (Blackrock/Munster)

Maeve Liston (Blackrock/Ulster)

Kate Farrell McCabe (Suttonians/Leinster)

Grace Moore (Railway Union/IQ Rugby)

Lucy Mulhall (Rathdrum/Leinster)(Captain)

Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird (Old Belvedere/Munster)

Aoibheann Reilly (Blackrock/Connacht).