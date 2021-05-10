Jump to main content

Tadhg Furlong Signs IRFU Contract Extension

10th May 2021 13:57

2021 Guinness Six Nations Championship Round 5, Aviva Stadium, Dublin 20/3/2021 Ireland vs England Ireland’s Tadhg Furlong Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/James Crombie

Ireland and Leinster tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong has extended his IRFU contract up to the end of the 2021/22 season.

Tadhg made his Ireland debut against Wales in a warm-up fixture ahead of the 2015 Rugby World Cup.  He has won 49 caps to date for Ireland and started all three Tests of the 2017 British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand and was last week named in the touring party for this summer’s series against South Africa.

Tadhg Furlong playing for the British & Irish Lions against New Zealand in 2017 

Tadhg has made 113 appearances for Leinster, winning a Heineken Cup in 2018 along with three Guinness PRO14 titles.

David Nucifora, IRFU Performance Director, commented,

“Tadhg was a long time out of the game but showed upon his return in January what a positive influence he can be for both Ireland and Leinster.  He has grown as a senior voice in the Ireland squad and his recent performances reminded everyone why he is rated as one of the best tighthead’s in world rugby.”

Tadhg Furlong, commented,

“Happy to sign on for one more year. There has been some tough days of late but I believe the squads we have in both Leinster and Ireland are able to compete for trophies in the future.  I look forward to hopefully playing at a packed out RDS or Aviva Stadium in the months ahead.”