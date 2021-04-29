First Look: Aldi Play Rugby Class Sessions

The first sets of Aldi Play Rugby Class Sessions have been announced ahead of the programme’s roll out on May 10 th .

The sessions are a new offering for 2021 that will bring rugby into the classroom to help children learn in a fun and interactive way.

Teachers can avail of special Class Session packs that use rugby to explore core subjects.

There will be six sets in total.

SET 1:

Literacy: Rugby Wordsearches

Rugby Wordsearches Numeracy: What’s The Score? Arithmetic Using Rugby Scores

What’s The Score? Arithmetic Using Rugby Scores Personal Development: Spirit Of Rugby – What Are Values And How Do We Live Them?

Spirit Of Rugby – What Are Values And How Do We Live Them? Art: Jersey Design

Jersey Design History: Ireland’s Call – What do the words of Irish Rugby’s anthem mean?

Ireland’s Call – What do the words of Irish Rugby’s anthem mean? Geography: Rugby Landmarks In Ireland And Abroad

SET 2:

Literacy: Pass The Ball To Spell The Word On The Wall

Pass The Ball To Spell The Word On The Wall Numeracy: Maths On The Move – A relay to add up numbers using rugby scores

Maths On The Move – A relay to add up numbers using rugby scores Art: Colour In Your Favourite Player

Colour In Your Favourite Player Personal Development: Rugby Captains – What Makes A Good Leader?

Rugby Captains – What Makes A Good Leader? History: Local History – Learning more about rugby clubs in your area

Local History – Learning more about rugby clubs in your area Geography: Navigation – Travelling To Rugby Stadia In The Four Provinces

IRFU Children & Youth Development Manager Colm Finnegan says there are more on the way:

“We wanted to give teachers a taste of what’s to come with the Aldi Play Rugby Class Lessons,” he said.

“We’re engaging with teachers to help them innovate around curriculum delivery and their feedback has been invaluable.

We’ll also be providing active support around the Class Session packs when they come on stream next month.

If your class would like an Aldi Play Rugby Class Session Pack, click here to email