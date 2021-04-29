First Look: Aldi Play Rugby Class Sessions
The first sets of Aldi Play Rugby Class Sessions have been announced ahead of the programme’s roll out on May 10th.
The sessions are a new offering for 2021 that will bring rugby into the classroom to help children learn in a fun and interactive way.
Teachers can avail of special Class Session packs that use rugby to explore core subjects.
There will be six sets in total.
SET 1:
- Literacy: Rugby Wordsearches
- Numeracy: What’s The Score? Arithmetic Using Rugby Scores
- Personal Development: Spirit Of Rugby – What Are Values And How Do We Live Them?
- Art: Jersey Design
- History: Ireland’s Call – What do the words of Irish Rugby’s anthem mean?
- Geography: Rugby Landmarks In Ireland And Abroad
SET 2:
- Literacy: Pass The Ball To Spell The Word On The Wall
- Numeracy: Maths On The Move – A relay to add up numbers using rugby scores
- Art: Colour In Your Favourite Player
- Personal Development: Rugby Captains – What Makes A Good Leader?
- History: Local History – Learning more about rugby clubs in your area
- Geography: Navigation – Travelling To Rugby Stadia In The Four Provinces
IRFU Children & Youth Development Manager Colm Finnegan says there are more on the way:
“We wanted to give teachers a taste of what’s to come with the Aldi Play Rugby Class Lessons,” he said.
“We’re engaging with teachers to help them innovate around curriculum delivery and their feedback has been invaluable.
We’ll also be providing active support around the Class Session packs when they come on stream next month.
If your class would like an Aldi Play Rugby Class Session Pack, click here to email