Ireland Women’s Rugby Podcast: Episode 4

The fourth and final episode of the first series of the Ireland Women’s Rugby Podcast is now available.

Over the past four weeks all 35 of the players named in the training squad for the 2021 Women’s Six Nations have featured on the podcast.

The episode can be listened to now on Soundcloud: http://bit.ly/IRFU-POD-4

This week Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe and Kathryn Dane talking about what is feels like to score tries and create them on the international stage. Lauren Delany shares a lesson for her younger self while there’s an interesting chat between Eve Higgins, Béibhinn Parsons and Emily Lane of balancing full time third level education with being a high performance athlete. All conversations are facilitated by team mate Hannah O’Connor.

