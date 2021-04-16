Jump to main content

Ireland

Free Digital Match Programme: Ireland v France

News

16th April 2021 20:00

By Editor

Hannah Tyrrell was Player of the Match in Cardiff last weekend. ©INPHO/Robbie Stephenson

Women’s Six Nations rugby returns to Energia Park on Saturday as Ireland continue their 2021 Championship with a much-anticipated Round 3 showdown against France (Kick-off 2.15pm).

Adam Griggs‘ side opened their campaign with a big win in Cardiff last weekend and will be hoping to emulate their 2017 victory over France at Donnybrook when the two sides go head-to-head.

To whet your appetite for the big game, read our Free Digital Match Programme, which includes an exclusive Captain’s Message from Ciara Griffin and much more.

Click here to download our Free Digital Match Programme