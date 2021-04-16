Free Digital Match Programme: Ireland v France

Women’s Six Nations rugby returns to Energia Park on Saturday as Ireland continue their 2021 Championship with a much-anticipated Round 3 showdown against France (Kick-off 2.15pm).

Adam Griggs‘ side opened their campaign with a big win in Cardiff last weekend and will be hoping to emulate their 2017 victory over France at Donnybrook when the two sides go head-to-head.

To whet your appetite for the big game, read our Free Digital Match Programme, which includes an exclusive Captain’s Message from Ciara Griffin and much more.