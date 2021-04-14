Ireland Women’s Rugby Podcast – Episode 2 Out Now

Episode 2 of the Ireland Women’s Rugby Podcast is now available.

It’s a new way for Irish Rugby supporters to get to know Ireland players during the 2021 Women’s Six Nations Championship with a new episode dropping every Wednesday.

Each episodes features Ireland teammates talking to each other about their journeys, their best rugby memories and the things that matter to them outside the game.

The second episode in the limited series is available now at http://bit.ly/IRFU-POD-2

Featuring This Week:

Things And People On My Journey – Essential Work: Eimear Considine, Ellen Murphy, Leah Lyons, Linda Djougang

My First Try For Ireland: Katie Fitzhenry

My Ireland Debut: Enya Breen, Laura Feely

My Interests: Neve Jones, Brittany Hogan, Nichola Fryday

Lesson For My Younger Self: Anna Caplice

Episodes:

S01 E01: http://bit.ly/IRFU-POD-1

S01 E02: http://bit.ly/IRFU-POD-2