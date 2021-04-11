Leinster And Ulster Face Away Games In European Semi-Finals
Following the draws for the semi-finals of the Heineken Champions Cup and European Challenge Cup which were held today at BT Sport’s studios in London, EPCR has confirmed the high-profile fixtures.
The draws were broadcast live on BT Sport, beIN Sports and france.tv, and live-streamed on epcrugby.com with Craig Doyle as MC, Brian O’Driscoll and Lawrence Dallaglio as ball-drawers, while the proceedings were overseen by scrutineer, Lauren Pagé, of the law firm Bird & Bird.
The matches will be played on the weekend of April 30-May 1/2, and the exact dates, kick-off times and TV coverage will be announced shortly. The countries and venues for this season’s finals will be decided by EPCR at a later date.
HEINEKEN CHAMPIONS CUP SEMI-FINALS:
La Rochelle v LEINSTER, Stade Marcel Deflandre
Toulouse v Bordeaux-Bègles, Stade Ernest Wallon
EUROPEAN CHALLENGE CUP SEMI-FINALS:
Leicester Tigers v ULSTER, Mattioli Woods Welford Road
Bath v Montpellier, The Recreation Ground