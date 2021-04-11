Leinster And Ulster Face Away Games In European Semi-Finals

The draws were broadcast live on BT Sport, beIN Sports and france.tv, and live-streamed on epcrugby.com with Craig Doyle as MC, Brian O’Driscoll and Lawrence Dallaglio as ball-drawers, while the proceedings were overseen by scrutineer, Lauren Pagé, of the law firm Bird & Bird.

The matches will be played on the weekend of April 30-May 1/2, and the exact dates, kick-off times and TV coverage will be announced shortly. The countries and venues for this season’s finals will be decided by EPCR at a later date.