Marseille Will Not Host 2021 European Finals

After consultation with the relevant local authorities in France and given the evolving public health situation, the Board concluded that in order to reduce cross-border travel where possible and to minimise the risk of Covid-19 transmission, flexibility was required regarding the choice of venues for the finals on May 21 and 22.

EPCR is working with its shareholder leagues and Unions to put in place alternative arrangements for the staging of the two matches with all contingencies underpinned by the primary concern of protecting the health and welfare of players, club staff, match officials, fans, and the wider rugby community.

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

The 2022 finals will now be played in Marseille on May 27 and 28, 2022, with European club rugby’s blue riband weekend scheduled for London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2023.

Tickets already purchased for the Marseille finals will be valid for 2022 and a process is in place for fans seeking refunds which will be communicated directly to ticket holders and on HeinekenChampionsCup.com.

It was also confirmed that the Heineken Champions Cup semi-final matches will be played at the venues of the home teams this season.

The semi-final pairings in both the Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup, as well as which sides will play at home, will be decided by live streamed draws on Sunday, April 11.

EPCR would like to express its appreciation in particular to fans for their patience and understanding during the current pandemic, as well as to thank its league and Union shareholders, Olympique de Marseille, the staff at Stade Vélodrome and all local and regional partners for their continuing collaboration.