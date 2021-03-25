ReadyForRugby: Training Can Resume In Northern Ireland

Following clarification from Sport NI and the NI Executive, Ulster Rugby and the IRFU would like to advise clubs in Northern Ireland of the following information.

From 12 April, outdoor training in distinct groups of 15 (inclusive of players and coaches) can resume through an affiliated rugby club.

Initial group sizes per rugby pitch are as follows:

Adults (18+) – group size limit 15 people

Age 13 – 18 – two groups of 15

Age 12 and under – three groups of 15

The resumption of sport is limited to training only. No dates have yet been given for the resumption of fixtures between teams.

In the initial stages of a return to training, contact should be minimised.

All clubhouse facilities should remain closed.

All activity is subject to continued adherence to PHA guidance.

Ulster Rugby and the IRFU will be issuing further information in the coming days, however, clubs should utilise this time to refresh their risk assessments and revisit their operational plans that allow for the safe resumption of training as per the guidelines outlined above.

Click Here To Read Sport Northern Ireland’s “Guidance note to on Phase 2 of the Pathway out of Restrictions for outdoor sport.”