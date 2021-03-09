European Knockout Stage Fixtures Drawn

Leinster and Munster will be at home to French opposition in the Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 while Ulster and Connacht are on the road to England for their Challenge Cup games.

Leinster have been drawn against three time Champions Toulon while Munster will welcome four time winners Toulouse to Thomond Park.

A win for Leinster will see them through to a quarter final against either reigning champions Exeter or Lyon.

A Munster win would see them face either Wasps or Clermont.

In the Challenge Cup, Connacht are away to Leicester Tigers with a possible quarter final against either Ospreys or Newcastle Falcons.

Ulster will need to overcome Harlequins in the Round of 16 for a shot at either Dragons or Northampton Saints.

The fixtures are set for the weekend of the 2/3/4 of April.

The draw for the quarter-finals was open allowing for the possibility of matches between clubs from the same league, and a further draw for the semi-finals will take place following the quarter-finals.

Champions Cup

ROUND OF 16

(Weekend of 2/3/4 April – first-named clubs at home)

Munster Rugby v Toulouse

Gloucester Rugby v La Rochelle

Wasps v ASM Clermont Auvergne

Exeter Chiefs v Lyon

Leinster Rugby v RC Toulon

Bordeaux-Bègles v Bristol Bears

Racing 92 v Edinburgh Rugby

Scarlets v Sale Sharks

QUARTER-FINALS

(Weekend of 9/10/11 April – first-named winners at home)

QF1 Winner Exeter Chiefs/Lyon v Winner Leinster/RC Toulon

QF2 Winner Wasps/Clermont v Winner Munster/Toulouse

QF3 Winner Gloucester/La Rochelle v Winner Scarlets/Sale Sharks

QF4 Winner Bordeaux-Bègles/Bristol Bears v Winner Racing 92/Edinburgh

Key Dates

Round of 16: 2/3/4 April

Quarter-finals: 9/10/11 April

Semi-finals: 30 April – 1/2 May

Challenge Cup final: Marseille – Friday, 21 May

Heineken Champions Cup final: Marseille – Saturday, 22 May

Challenge Cup

ROUND OF 16

(Weekend of 2/3/4 April – first-named clubs at home)

Dragons v Northampton Saints

Ospreys v Newcastle Falcons

London Irish v Cardiff Blues

Harlequins v Ulster Rugby

Benetton Rugby v Agen

Zebre Rugby Club v Bath Rugby

Leicester Tigers v Connacht Rugby

Montpellier v Glasgow Warriors

QUARTER-FINALS

(Weekend of 9/10/11 April – first-named winners at home)

QF1 Winner Montpellier/Glasgow Warriors v Winner Benetton/Agen

QF2 Winner Dragons/Northampton Saints v Winner Harlequins/Ulster

QF3 Winner Zebre/Bath v Winner London Irish/Cardiff Blues

QF4 Winner Leicester Tigers/Connacht v Winner Ospreys/Newcastle Falcons

