European Knockout Stage Fixtures Drawn
Leinster and Munster will be at home to French opposition in the Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 while Ulster and Connacht are on the road to England for their Challenge Cup games.
Leinster have been drawn against three time Champions Toulon while Munster will welcome four time winners Toulouse to Thomond Park.
A win for Leinster will see them through to a quarter final against either reigning champions Exeter or Lyon.
A Munster win would see them face either Wasps or Clermont.
In the Challenge Cup, Connacht are away to Leicester Tigers with a possible quarter final against either Ospreys or Newcastle Falcons.
Ulster will need to overcome Harlequins in the Round of 16 for a shot at either Dragons or Northampton Saints.
The fixtures are set for the weekend of the 2/3/4 of April.
The draw for the quarter-finals was open allowing for the possibility of matches between clubs from the same league, and a further draw for the semi-finals will take place following the quarter-finals.
Champions Cup
ROUND OF 16
(Weekend of 2/3/4 April – first-named clubs at home)
Munster Rugby v Toulouse
Gloucester Rugby v La Rochelle
Wasps v ASM Clermont Auvergne
Exeter Chiefs v Lyon
Leinster Rugby v RC Toulon
Bordeaux-Bègles v Bristol Bears
Racing 92 v Edinburgh Rugby
Scarlets v Sale Sharks
QUARTER-FINALS
(Weekend of 9/10/11 April – first-named winners at home)
QF1 Winner Exeter Chiefs/Lyon v Winner Leinster/RC Toulon
QF2 Winner Wasps/Clermont v Winner Munster/Toulouse
QF3 Winner Gloucester/La Rochelle v Winner Scarlets/Sale Sharks
QF4 Winner Bordeaux-Bègles/Bristol Bears v Winner Racing 92/Edinburgh
Key Dates
Round of 16: 2/3/4 April
Quarter-finals: 9/10/11 April
Semi-finals: 30 April – 1/2 May
Challenge Cup final: Marseille – Friday, 21 May
Heineken Champions Cup final: Marseille – Saturday, 22 May
Challenge Cup
ROUND OF 16
(Weekend of 2/3/4 April – first-named clubs at home)
Dragons v Northampton Saints
Ospreys v Newcastle Falcons
London Irish v Cardiff Blues
Harlequins v Ulster Rugby
Benetton Rugby v Agen
Zebre Rugby Club v Bath Rugby
Leicester Tigers v Connacht Rugby
Montpellier v Glasgow Warriors
QUARTER-FINALS
(Weekend of 9/10/11 April – first-named winners at home)
QF1 Winner Montpellier/Glasgow Warriors v Winner Benetton/Agen
QF2 Winner Dragons/Northampton Saints v Winner Harlequins/Ulster
QF3 Winner Zebre/Bath v Winner London Irish/Cardiff Blues
QF4 Winner Leicester Tigers/Connacht v Winner Ospreys/Newcastle Falcons
Key Dates
Round of 16: 2/3/4 April
Quarter-finals: 9/10/11 April
Semi-finals: 30 April – 1/2 May
Challenge Cup final: Marseille – Friday, 21 May
Heineken Champions Cup final: Marseille – Saturday, 22 May