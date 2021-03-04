Jump to main content

Home

Matches

Live

Shop

Menu

Ireland
Vodafone

Be Our Virtual Mascot For Ireland v England

News

4th March 2021 10:50

By Editor

2021 Guinness Six Nations Championship Round 2, Aviva Stadium, Co. Dublin 14/2/2021 Ireland vs France The Ireland team during the national anthem Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Be our virtual mascot and support ISPCC Childline - Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Do you have an Irish rugby fan between the ages of 7 and 12 in the house?

We want them to be a virtual mascot for our game against England on the 20th of March. Through video call, they will get to meet the team and stand with them for the anthem.

Follow the steps below to enter.

Text MASCOT to 50300 and donate €4 to ISPCC Childline

Text MASCOT to 50300 to be in with a chance to be our virtual mascot and donate €4 to ISPCC Childline

Texts cost €4. ISPCC will receive a minimum of €3.60. Service provider LikeCharity. Helpline 076 6805278. Entries close 10/03/21.

One winner chosen on 11/03/21. Full details on rugby.vodafone.ie

Tag Vodafone and ISPCC Childline on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter with the screenshot of your donation and tell us why your nomination should be our digital mascot