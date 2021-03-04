Be Our Virtual Mascot For Ireland v England

Do you have an Irish rugby fan between the ages of 7 and 12 in the house?

We want them to be a virtual mascot for our game against England on the 20th of March. Through video call, they will get to meet the team and stand with them for the anthem.

Know somebody who would like to be our digital mascot for @IrishRugby vs England on March 20th? @JohnnySexton has more details!#TeamOfUs — Vodafone Ireland (@VodafoneIreland) February 25, 2021

Follow the steps below to enter.

Text MASCOT to 50300 to be in with a chance to be our virtual mascot and donate €4 to ISPCC Childline

Texts cost €4. ISPCC will receive a minimum of €3.60. Service provider LikeCharity. Helpline 076 6805278. Entries close 10/03/21.

One winner chosen on 11/03/21. Full details on rugby.vodafone.ie

Tag Vodafone and ISPCC Childline on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter with the screenshot of your donation and tell us why your nomination should be our digital mascot